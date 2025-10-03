Step Into Your Big Day in Style With This Pink Igbo Bridal Inspo

Connect with us

There’s something truly magical about the colour pink and how it radiates charm, softness, and elegance all at once. As an Igbo bride looking to infuse this sweet hue into your big day look, this bridal inspo is the perfect fit.

This pink bridal ensemble by Lumina Atelier is a total showstopper! From the exquisite sweetheart neckline to the structured puffy sleeves and swirly beaded lace, every detail screams luxury and class. For that regal touch, Gaby Gele went with a chic, structured gele that ties the whole look together. To seal the deal on bridal glamour, Hod Makeup Studio delivered a luminous nude beat with soft streaks of pink…  simply flawless! If you are yet to decide on a look for your big day, this might be one to consider.

Check out the photos below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

 

 

Credit

Makeup: @hodmakeupstudio
Dress: @lumina_atelier1
Accessories: @houseofdidy
Gele: @gaby_gele
Hair: @bee_beauty_palacee
Photography: @jedoshotit@danielblaq_@shotbyfranklin_

