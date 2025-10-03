Two Cultures, One Love Story! Enjoy Lily & Damilare’s Ghanaian-Nigerian Wedding Video

It’s always such a delight to see love and culture come together so beautifully. Today, Lily and Damilare are giving us the perfect Ghanaian-Nigerian fairytale with their vibrant traditional wedding.

Honouring both cultures, Ghanaian beauty Lily and her Nigerian sweetheart, Damilare, tied the knot in the most magical way. From their stunning outfits to the joyous celebration, every moment radiated pure love and culture. The couple first paid homage to Nigerian culture in rich red aso-oke, perfectly complementing each other in classic Yoruba style. They later switched things up with vibrant kente, proudly representing the bride’s Ghanaian heritage. Their big day was filled with laughter, colour, and so much happiness and was a true celebration of love where two cultures became one.

Enjoy their wedding video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>



Credit

Videography: @tnglobalstudios

Featured Image: @jema_photography