Ayo First Captured Grace Through His Lens, and Then She Captured His Heart!

Fate truly has a way of showing up at the perfect time, gently weaving its magic to bring two hearts together. That’s exactly how Grace and Ayo’s beautiful love story began.

While waiting for a client, Ayo needed someone to quickly step in for a test shot. What he didn’t realise was that, in that very moment, he was about to capture his forever muse! The instant he clicked the shutter, an undeniable spark lit up between them, and soon after, their love blossomed into something truly magical.

Now, they are on to happy ever after as they seal their love in an intimate civil wedding. Grace showed up for her big day in a crisp white suit, redefining bridal chic while Ayo perfectly matched her style in his three-piece suit. Their civil wedding shoot radiates love, poise, and sweet chemistry… You can feel it through the screen.

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Ayo:

I first met Grace on a photoshoot set. I was prepping my lighting before a client arrived and needed someone to stand in for a quick test shot. She happened to be nearby, so I asked if she could help. She stepped in, I took the shot, and something about that moment just stuck with me. I didn’t know it then, but I had just photographed the woman who’d become my wife.

Credits

Bride: @grace.akande_

Groom : @hayoor

Outfit: @os.fashions