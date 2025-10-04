Connect with us

Weddings

Ayo First Captured Grace Through His Lens, and Then She Captured His Heart!

Weddings

5 Essentials You Can’t Overlook When Planning Your Wedding

Inspiration Weddings

Elevate Your Wedding Guest Game with these 10 Stunning #AsoEbiBella Looks!

Weddings

Two Cultures, One Love Story! Enjoy Lily & Damilare’s Ghanaian-Nigerian Wedding Video

Beauty Look Weddings

Step Into Your Big Day in Style With This Pink Igbo Bridal Inspo

BN Bling Weddings

Teenage Crush to Forever Love! Tolulope and Temitope Were Meant to be

Weddings

This Couple Came Serving Pure Chemistry With Their Pre-wedding Video

Beauty Look Weddings

This Efik Bridal Look is a Flawless Choice for the Trendsetting Bride

BN Bling Proposals Weddings

Love Found Bella Right in Her Room and Led to a Magical Seaside Proposal!

Weddings

Watch the Emotions Unfold in This Groom’s First Look with His Bride

Weddings

Ayo First Captured Grace Through His Lens, and Then She Captured His Heart!

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Fate truly has a way of showing up at the perfect time, gently weaving its magic to bring two hearts together. That’s exactly how Grace and Ayo’s beautiful love story began.

While waiting for a client, Ayo needed someone to quickly step in for a test shot. What he didn’t realise was that, in that very moment, he was about to capture his forever muse! The instant he clicked the shutter, an undeniable spark lit up between them, and soon after, their love blossomed into something truly magical.

Now, they are on to happy ever after as they seal their love in an intimate civil wedding. Grace showed up for her big day in a crisp white suit, redefining bridal chic while Ayo perfectly matched her style in his three-piece suit. Their civil wedding shoot radiates love, poise, and sweet chemistry… You can feel it through the screen.

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met
By the groom, Ayo:

I first met Grace on a photoshoot set. I was prepping my lighting before a client arrived and needed someone to stand in for a quick test shot. She happened to be nearby, so I asked if she could help. She stepped in, I took the shot, and something about that moment just stuck with me. I didn’t know it then, but I had just photographed the woman who’d become my wife.

Credits

Bride: @grace.akande_
Groom : @hayoor
Outfit: @os.fashions

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php