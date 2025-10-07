After High School and a Decade Apart, Teekay & Seyi’s Paths Crossed and Love Took Over!

Some love stories are simply meant to be. No matter the distance or time, fate always finds a way to bring two hearts that are meant to be together.

Teekay and Seyi’s love story is one written in the stars, unfolding at the perfect moment. The lovely couple first met in high school, where all they shared were shy smiles and fleeting glances. Little did they know that Cupid was quietly crafting something truly special behind the scenes. A decade later, fate stepped in once again — this time, at a sibling’s wedding. What began as a friendly reconnection between two former classmates soon blossomed into a beautiful romance. Now, they’re counting down to their forever, and we are super giddy. The magic of their love shines effortlessly through their captivating pre-wedding photos and is a perfect reflection of a bond that was always meant to be. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

As shared by The Couple:

Our journey began back in high school. We barely spoke, but there was always a quiet awareness, a glance here, a smile there. After graduation, we reconnected and spent hours talking, sharing dreams and laughter, but distance got in the way, and life led us down separate paths. 10 years later, we reconnected shortly after my twin’s wedding. Well, friendship was the intention, but it naturally became much more, and we’ve spoken every single day since. A few months after actually dating, we knew this was it. Ours is a true OG love story, and we can’t imagine a lifetime without one another.

Credit

Bride: @teekay_x

Photography: @crispyphotographss

Planner @l9events

Coordination: @bankysuevents

Content House: @sosocialhouse