Let This Edo Wedding Styled Shoot Inspire Pure Cultural Glamour on Your Big Day!

Nail That Bold Regal Look on Your Big Day with This Lovely Bridal Inspo

Civil Wedding Coming Up? Here’s Your Bold Bridal Blueprint to Keep It Edgy and Chic

Step Into Your Big Day in Style With This Pink Igbo Bridal Inspo

This Efik Bridal Look is a Flawless Choice for the Trendsetting Bride

Step Into Your Divine Bridal Moment with The Selah Collection by Auxceegyn

Let Culture Take the Spotlight in Your Pre-Wedding Shoot With This Inspo

Brides-to-Be, Here’s How to Nail That Timeless Fairytale Look on Your Big Day

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Weddings are all about love, culture and deep-rooted traditions. For couples who want to honour their heritage, the right ceremonial outfits don’t just reflect tradition—they tell a story in regal style and luxury.

This styled shoot by August 55 Media beautifully captures the essence of the Edo culture. From the royal coral beads to the rich burgundy attire, every element showcases the glory of this heritage, setting a standard that encourages couples to tie the knot while proudly celebrating their roots. The belle in this shoot is absolutely striking in her elaborate Okuku crown and layered beads, while the gent equally stuns, adorned in coral beads and a flowing cape, which is a true vision of elegance. Together, draped in burgundy, they embody the richness of Edo heritage, which transforms a wedding into a stunning cultural statement. This look is perfect for Edo couples who want to celebrate their love story with the grand flair of culture it deserves.

In the photographer’s words; This styled shoot was inspired by the unique and rich culture of the Edo people and how they are adorned in beads.

 

Credit

Planner @alan_events02
Makeup @oteniaramakeovers
All Beads, staff and horsetail @justbeadit_ng
Okuku stylist @okuku_by_ojone
Groom’s Edo outfit @michaelcharlesng
Bride’s Edo outfit @adolpora_
Content creator @durrode  | @momentwithdamz@___captured_byheesha___
Shoes & clutch @maronyworld_mainpage
Groom’s Shoe @princecollection4royalty
Photography @august55media@bakaretaiwo_photography

