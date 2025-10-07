Let This Edo Wedding Styled Shoot Inspire Pure Cultural Glamour on Your Big Day!

Weddings are all about love, culture and deep-rooted traditions. For couples who want to honour their heritage, the right ceremonial outfits don’t just reflect tradition—they tell a story in regal style and luxury.

This styled shoot by August 55 Media beautifully captures the essence of the Edo culture. From the royal coral beads to the rich burgundy attire, every element showcases the glory of this heritage, setting a standard that encourages couples to tie the knot while proudly celebrating their roots. The belle in this shoot is absolutely striking in her elaborate Okuku crown and layered beads, while the gent equally stuns, adorned in coral beads and a flowing cape, which is a true vision of elegance. Together, draped in burgundy, they embody the richness of Edo heritage, which transforms a wedding into a stunning cultural statement. This look is perfect for Edo couples who want to celebrate their love story with the grand flair of culture it deserves.

In the photographer’s words; This styled shoot was inspired by the unique and rich culture of the Edo people and how they are adorned in beads.

Enjoy the photos below:

Evoto

Credit