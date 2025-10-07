This Couple Had to Kiss in Front of Their Parents! Watch the Humour Unfold

Connect with us

Weddings

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Every wedding moment is simply unforgettable, and we honestly can’t get enough of them! One all-time favourite has to be the wedding reception where love, laughter, and pure vibes fill the air.

In the spirit of fun, we’ve got to give it to the MC for setting the tone so perfectly! He kept the energy high with a romantic game that had everyone laughing and cheering. The highlight? When he encouraged the couple to share a kiss — right there, in front of their parents! 😄 What started as an adorably shy moment quickly turned into pure magic. The couple, far from bashful, leaned right in and shared the sweetest kiss, while their parents joined in the fun in the most heartwarming way by showering the lovebirds with cash! It was just so beautiful to watch and will surely have you cheesing out.

Enjoy the video below:

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

