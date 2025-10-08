Orobosa and Osagu Fell in Love at First Sight! Enjoy Their Beautiful Wedding Photos

Connect with us

1 hour ago

If you are quick to either block or delete unknown numbers, today’s love story might just be your sign to pick up that call and see where it leads. Who knows, just like Orobosa and Osagu, your forever might be waiting on the other line.

It all began when Osagu was booked to photograph Orobosa’s nephew at his studio. The moment their eyes met, sparks flew. It was love at first sight! Soon after, she returned to book her own shoot. What happened next? Osagu kept calling from an unfamiliar number, and she kept ignoring it—until one fateful day when something tugged at her heart and she finally picked up. They fell deeper in love, and the rest is history! After blessing us with their stunning pre-wedding photos, Orobosa and Osagu have officially tied the knot in a breathtaking white wedding followed by a gorgeous Edo-Yoruba traditional ceremony. Every image from their celebration radiates elegance, rich tradition, and undeniable love. Each photo tells a story of love destined to be, and we can’t stop swooning! 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

 
