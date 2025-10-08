Orobosa and Osagu Fell in Love at First Sight! Enjoy Their Beautiful Wedding Photos

If you are quick to either block or delete unknown numbers, today’s love story might just be your sign to pick up that call and see where it leads. Who knows, just like Orobosa and Osagu, your forever might be waiting on the other line.

It all began when Osagu was booked to photograph Orobosa’s nephew at his studio. The moment their eyes met, sparks flew. It was love at first sight! Soon after, she returned to book her own shoot. What happened next? Osagu kept calling from an unfamiliar number, and she kept ignoring it—until one fateful day when something tugged at her heart and she finally picked up. They fell deeper in love, and the rest is history! After blessing us with their stunning pre-wedding photos, Orobosa and Osagu have officially tied the knot in a breathtaking white wedding followed by a gorgeous Edo-Yoruba traditional ceremony. Every image from their celebration radiates elegance, rich tradition, and undeniable love. Each photo tells a story of love destined to be, and we can’t stop swooning! 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met By the bride, Orobosa: The first time I met Osagu was on December 20th, 2021. I had followed my sister to his studio to take pictures for my nephew’s birthday. Honestly, I was reluctant to go because I had just gotten back home from school the previous day for the Christmas holiday, and I just wanted to stay in. From the moment he welcomed us into the studio, we made eye contact, and it was love at first sight for both of us. There was something about him, and I was curious to find out. Fast forward to March the next year, I made an enquiry to do my own birthday shoot and a date was fixed. I did my shoot and we went our separate ways. I kept on missing calls from a strange number, and I always forgot to call back. Until one fateful day, I saw another missed call and eventually called back. To my greatest surprise, he was the one calling. We got talking from there on, and our talking stage lasted for a whole year because I needed to be sure. We started dating officially in 2023, and got married in 2025. Feels amazing! Orobosa and Osagu also had an Edo-Yoruba trad and here’s how it went: