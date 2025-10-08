Connect with us

Put a Modern Spin on Your Yoruba Bridal Look With This Stunning Aso-oke Inspiration

15 minutes ago

Tradition is such a beautiful part of bridal fashion, and while it should always be cherished, it doesn’t have to be confined. As styles evolve, so should the way we express them.

Speaking of fashion-forward expressions of bridal style, Aunty Abike brings a stunning spin to Aso-oke with this chic purple Yoruba bridal look. This look perfectly proves that when tradition meets modern elegance, the result is nothing short of magical. From the alluring off-shoulder neckline adorned with delicate beads to the structured corset, dramatic ruffles, and glittery short skirt, every detail of this ensemble is a vision of timeless elegance. True to the Yoruba bridal theme, the round gele by A1 Gele Team completes the look flawlessly, adding that regal touch we can’t get enough of. To top it all off, Fola Glamours delivers the perfect balance of soft and sultry with this lovely glam. This look is a total stunner! Brides-to-be searching for a statement style with a refined twist will find endless inspiration right here.

Enjoy the photos below and find more beauty looks here:

 

Credit

Makeup: @fola_glamours
Gele: @a1_gele_team
Aso-oke: @Lbnapparels
Jewellery: @dos_dazzle
Stylist: @_auntyabike
Photography: @femi_visuals

 

