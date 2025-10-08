Connect with us

This Groom and His Squad are Serving Steeze in Their Viral Agbada Transition Video!

One of the most beautiful gifts on your big day is the unwavering support of your closest friends, giving you the privilege of celebrating love surrounded by the spirit of friendship.

This heartwarming moment came to life in a video that has been making waves online. In one seamless transition, the groom and his squad went from laid-back tees to regal agbadas, exuding pure style and confidence. The energy? Absolutely infectious! What makes this video even more captivating is the effortless synchrony and smooth editing that tie it all together. Each groom’s man clearly understood the assignment, and together, they created a moment that is an absolute delight to watch. We are also taking style hints from them, as they all passed the check!

Enjoy the video below:

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

