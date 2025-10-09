Lilian Rekindled Emmanuel’s Faith in Love, Leading to a Breathtaking Proposal in Zanzibar!

Sometimes, the search for true love can be filled with uncertainty. But just when doubt begins to settle in, love shows up — soft, unexpected, and sweeter than you ever imagined. 😍

For Emmanuel, the very season he surrendered to fate was when he met his stunning sweetheart, Lilian. Two years into his pastoral journey, they crossed paths. Even though Emmanuel had given up on finding love, he got the sweetest gift when he found it once more in Lilian. They initially ignored themselves, but little did they know that one day a love so radiant would blossom between them. In a sweet twist of fate, they got together, and what was meant to be a casual vacation in Zanzibar turned into a beautiful proposal! While sailing across the breathtaking coast, He got on his knee, asked her to marry him, and she said yes! Their proposal photos prove that it was indeed a very magical moment, and honestly, we are still floating, completely wrapped in the beauty of love.

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Emmanuel:

Our love story has been a journey that beautifully blends transformation, faith, and romance, and it might inspire someone to trust God for true love rooted in HIM. Once a photography model, I never imagined I’d find true love again after many struggles. But after two years of serving as a Youth Pastor, God connected me with Eng. Lilian Mugala—a brilliant, book-loving telecom engineer. Our start wasn’t perfect; we even ignored each other at first. Yet, behind the scenes, God was carefully weaving our story together. After months of saving and planning, what seemed like a simple getaway to Zanzibar turned into a breathtaking surprise proposal on the Indian Ocean. With “I’m Choosing You” by Witness ft. Ykee Benda playing in the background, it became a divine moment we’ll cherish forever. To us, marriage reflects the sacred union between Christ and His Church (Ephesians 5:31-32).

Credit

Bride: @eng.lilymugy

Groom: @emmanuelmugenyi

Photography: @keeganjchecks

Planner: @aquamarina_zanzibar

Location: @gypsea_sailing_zanzibar

