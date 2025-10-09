Slay in Light-Pink Tones with This Yoruba Traditional Bridal Inspo

When it comes to standing out as a bride, it’s all about being adorned in the finest details — the kind that reflect your personality, heritage, and undeniable elegance. Every bride deserves an outfit that feels exclusively hers, crafted to make that unforgettable statement.

To bring that vision to life, Oprah’s Cut designed this stunning dress for the Yoruba bride-to-be. From the glistering colour to the intricately beaded petals and the form-fitting mermaid silhouette, this entire outfit exudes a timeless allure. Adding a radiant touch, David’s Touch delivered flawless glam with crisp eyeshadow that mirrored the soft champagne tones. To tie it all together, Adufe Gele styled the gele in perfectly aligned pleats — a nod to Yoruba heritage and elegance. If you’re a bride seeking that perfect blend of cultural richness and show-stopping glamour, then your dream bridal aesthetics awaits you with this inspo.

Enjoy the photos below and find more beauty looks here:

Credit

Designer: @oprahs_cut

Makeup: @davidstouch_

Gele: @adufegele

Accessories:@rishaa_haven

Photography: @bisidanielsphotography