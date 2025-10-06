Nail That Bold Regal Look on Your Big Day with This Lovely Bridal Inspo

Welcome to another fabulous week where we usher you into a world of stunning bridal designs! Today’s look is perfectly designed for a bride who wants to boldly announce her presence, draped in the colour of love itself.

If you are drawn to rich crimson hues with timeless elegance, then this show-stopping dress by RM Couture has your name written all over it. From the glittery beadings and embellishments to the stylish neckline accentuated by puffy sleeves, this statement dress embodies grace with a daring flair. To amplify the boldness of this ensemble, Mobolah Signature delivered a strikingly edgy makeup look, featuring dramatic smoky eyes that command attention. No Yoruba traditional bridal look is complete without a gele, and to seal it all, Keze Artistry expertly crafted this radiant sego gele with black highlights. This is one stunning bridal look, and who knows? It might just be the perfect addition you need for your big day slay.

Check out the photos below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Credit

Dress: @rm.couture_

Makeup: @mobolah_signatures

Photography: @fotographbyskillz

Videography: @mrpelarge

Accessories: @justbeadit_ng

Sego: @asooke_gele_matters

Gele: @kezeartistry_2

