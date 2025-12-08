A City Transformed: Maltina’s Happiness Train Tours and City Light-Up Thrill Ibadan Residents

Maltina brought the essence of Christmas to the ancient city of Ibadan with its just concluded spectacular Light-Up event. As part of the Nigerian Breweries Legendary Christmas campaign, this event gathered families and friends to reconnect under dazzling festive lights, encouraging them to live the season even in challenging times.

The Ibadan edition of the Light-Up series, held at ShopRite on the 4th of December, brought a soft, cheerful glow to the city. Ibadan’s warmth and cultural pride made it the perfect setting for Maltina’s mission to inspire happiness this season. Each installation nodded to the city’s rich heritage, blending its history with the vibrance of today. A standout moment was the unveiling of the Maltina Happiness Train, introduced as a core highlight of the celebration and set to begin its city-wide tour, spreading even more nourishing happiness along the way.

Formany who had already witnessed the Lagos and Abuja Light-Up ceremonies earlier in the week, expectations for the Ibadan edition were high and the excitement palpable. Led by the ever vibrant Oluwabukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, popularly known as KieKie, and a guest appearance made by musician, Oshamo, the event embraced the authentic cultural flavour of Ibadan, creating moments of humour and connection that delighted the audience.

His Excellency, Governor Oyo State, Engr. Oluwaseyi Makinde, Finance Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Maria Karaseva; Brewery Manager Ibadan, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Seun Akinwale; Zonal Business Manager West, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Lucky Oiwoh; Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Oyo State, Honorable Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun; and Portfolio Manager, Beyond Beer, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sampson Oloche performed the symbolic “switch-on,” accompanied by confetti and pyro effects.

Speaking at the event, the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, commended Nigerian Breweries Plc for its continued contribution to the state’s internally generated revenue. He noted that his presence at the ceremony was a show of support for the company’s positive impact on Oyo State. He added that the occasion held personal significance, as his birthday falls on Christmas Day.

“Before I turn on the switch, let me take this opportunity to wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy new year in advance,” he said.

TheIbadan Light-Up event, attended by families, celebrities, influencers, cultural leaders, and excited fans, not only illuminated the city streets but also lit up the collective spirit of the people. The experience was truly remarkable, with attendees describing the Light-Up as deeply moving and delightful.

By lighting up Ibadan, Maltina not only reinforced its commitment to spreading nourishment and happiness across Nigeria but also created a unifying experience that will remain in the hearts of its people long after the lights fade. This celebration reminded everyone in attendance that, even in tough times, joy in community is abundant.

