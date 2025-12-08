Connect with us

Inspired

U.S. Mission Nigeria Announces Nationwide “Made in America, Loved in Nigeria” Skit Contest

U.S. Mission Nigeria has launched the “Made in America, Loved in Nigeria” skit contest, inviting creatives to share fun, original videos about how U.S. ideas show up in Nigerian life. Top creators win media gadgets and mentorship.
2 hours ago

The U.S. Mission Nigeria has just dropped something exciting for creatives across the country — and it’s giving big opportunities. Say hello to the “Made in America, Loved in Nigeria” Social Media Skit Contest, a fun nationwide challenge celebrating how American products, ideas, and innovations show up in our everyday Nigerian lives.

From 1–8 December 2025, young Nigerians are invited to bring their creativity to life in short, punchy 90-second vertical skits. It could be how a gadget helps you stay productive, how a tool boosts your hustle, or how a cool idea from across the Atlantic fits perfectly into your daily flow. Whether it’s business, education, tech, creativity, or even your community — the theme is wide open, and the U.S. Mission wants to see your spin on it.

All you need to do is post your video publicly on YouTube, Facebook, or Instagram, tag @USinNigeria, and use the hashtags #MadeInAmericaLovedInNigeria and #TradeThatTransforms. The contest is open to Nigerians aged 18 to 45, and of course, everything must be completely original. You’ll also need to fill out the entry form and upload your eligibility and release form — nothing too stressful.

Your skit will be checked to make sure it meets the rules, then judged on creativity, storytelling, relevance to the theme, technical neatness, and audience engagement. Winners will be announced on 12 December 2025 on the U.S. Mission Nigeria social pages.

Now, to the part everyone wants to know: the prizes. The top creators will walk away with major gear — from a Sony A7 IV creative bundle to a Sony A7 III or even an iPhone 16 with a handheld gimbal. Plus, winners also get mentorship and features on U.S. Mission Nigeria’s platforms. So yes, it’s definitely worth shooting your shot.

If you want to get all the details, including the forms and rules, head over to madeinamericalovedinnigeria.com or send an email to [email protected].

