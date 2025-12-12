Connect with us

Refresh Your Space for the New Year with IL Bagno

Living

Refresh Your Space for the New Year with IL Bagno

As the year draws to a close, many of us begin to reflect, reset, and reimagine the spaces where we live, work, and unwind. At IL Bagno, we believe that stepping into a new year should feel like stepping into a new experience, one defined by comfort, style, and intentional living.

This is the perfect moment to transform your home or commercial environment, and we are here to bring those upgrades to life with our wide range of premium interior solutions.

Your space should inspire you. It should reflect your lifestyle, support your routines, and elevate your everyday moments. Whether you’re planning a full renovation or simply refreshing key areas, IL Bagno offers everything you need to create a space you will love in the coming year.

Our solutions include:
Luxury Bathroom & Wellness Upgrades – Modern showers, spa-style bathtubs, sleek mixers, vanities, and fittings that turn everyday routines into rejuvenating experiences.

Premium Sanitary Ware: High-performance, water-efficient products that add both style and durability to your home.

Tiles & Surface Finishes: Contemporary and timeless surface solutions for floors, walls, and accents that redefine the mood of your space.

Kitchen Solutions: Functional, elegant, and beautifully engineered options for a refreshed culinary space.

Doors: Durable, beautifully crafted doors that enhance security while adding aesthetic value to your interior and exterior spaces.

Lighting Solutions: Modern, energy-efficient lighting options that instantly uplift ambience, define mood, and highlight design features.


Design & Technical Support : Expert guidance to help you select the right solutions and achieve seamless installation.

Wherever you are in your renovation journey, IL Bagno is your trusted partner for world-class products, exceptional consultancy and professional project support.

Visit any of our showrooms or speak with our team today to get started.

Abuja Showroom:
Plot 679 Rachel T. Owolabi Close, Gaduwa, Gudu District.

Lagos Showroom:
1A Goshen Estate Road, Lekki Epe Expressway, Lagos.
849A Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Follow us on Facebook & Instagram
Phone: +234 8037420000, +234 803 534 1111

 

