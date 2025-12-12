Connect with us

Music Scoop

Shakira and Sons Shine in Coordinated Blue for Heartwarming Onstage Appearance

BN TV Music Scoop

Goosebumps All Around! Watch Asake’s Full Performance at Red Bull Symphonic NYC

BN TV Music

Burna Boy Celebrates Loyalty & Family in New “Love” Video

Events Features Living Music News Promotions

Lagos Rocks; The Unofficial Detty December Kickstarter

Music Scoop

Tolani Otedola Steps Into Her Own with a Debut EP "Sh!t I Never Finished"

BN TV Music

Burna Boy Just Made Everyone Dance to "Love" & "Update" on Jimmy Fallon Tonight Show

Music News Promotions

Fecent Ricco Collaborates With Terry Apala on the Soulful and Energetic New Single “Yewande”

Events Music News Promotions

Ikorodu Get Ready, Jameson City Takeover Is Coming to You!

Music News Promotions

Amma Abena Returns with Paddle to Your Resting Place: A Seven-Track Meditation on Life's Beautiful Chaos

Events Music Promotions Style

Fashion Rave 2025 Wraps Up in Grand Style, Drawing Over 1,000 Fashion and Music Lovers in Lagos

Music

Shakira and Sons Shine in Coordinated Blue for Heartwarming Onstage Appearance

Shakira shares the spotlight with her sons during an emotional performance.
Avatar photo

Published

34 minutes ago

 on

Photo Credit: Shakira/Instagram

Shakira surprised fans in Buenos Aires when her sons, Milan, 12, and Sasha, 10, joined her on stage for a live performance of “Acróstico,” a song she wrote as an open letter to them. The appearance marked the boys’ first time performing with their mother in public, and the audience responded with warm applause.

The little guys were totally adorable, dressed in powder-blue suits with white shirts and sneakers, perfectly matching their mom’s baby blue Gaurav Gupta dress with a metallic corset and pleated skirt. Milan even planted a kiss on Shakira’s cheek, while Sasha waved at the crowd, leaving fans swooning online.

In a post following the show, Shakira wrote: “Buenos Aires, thank you for this moment that will last forever. It was magical to sing with my children and see them bring out the music within them, while we saw entire families singing and embracing together!”

The performance offered a rare glimpse into Shakira’s family life while maintaining the spectacle and style of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

See more photos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php