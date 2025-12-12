Shakira and Sons Shine in Coordinated Blue for Heartwarming Onstage Appearance

Shakira surprised fans in Buenos Aires when her sons, Milan, 12, and Sasha, 10, joined her on stage for a live performance of “Acróstico,” a song she wrote as an open letter to them. The appearance marked the boys’ first time performing with their mother in public, and the audience responded with warm applause.

The little guys were totally adorable, dressed in powder-blue suits with white shirts and sneakers, perfectly matching their mom’s baby blue Gaurav Gupta dress with a metallic corset and pleated skirt. Milan even planted a kiss on Shakira’s cheek, while Sasha waved at the crowd, leaving fans swooning online.

In a post following the show, Shakira wrote: “Buenos Aires, thank you for this moment that will last forever. It was magical to sing with my children and see them bring out the music within them, while we saw entire families singing and embracing together!”

The performance offered a rare glimpse into Shakira’s family life while maintaining the spectacle and style of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

See more photos