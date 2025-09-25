Ayra Starr Is Living the Dream and Owning the Moment

Since the release of her debut EP in 2021, Ayra Starr has cemented her place as one of the most internationally acclaimed African artists of her generation. In under five years, she has grown into the star she named herself, collecting milestones that many spend decades chasing. A Grammy nominee, MTV Europe Music Award nominee, Billboard Music Award nominee, and most recently, winner of the 2025 BET Award for Best International Act, Ayra continues to prove that her talent flows effortlessly, and as she sings in “Rush”, e dey rush.

Beyond awards, she has graced some of the world’s biggest stages, even sharing the spotlight with the iconic Coldplay. On September 27, she will take on the Global Citizen Festival in New York, performing in the line-up alongside Cardi B, Shakira, and fellow African, Tyla.

Ahead of the Global Citizen Festival performance, I had a chat with Ayra to talk about what it means to have come this far, this fast.

You’re performing at the Global Citizen Festival in New York this month, sharing the stage with Cardi B, Shakira and others. When you think of moments like this, sharing stages with global artists, what does it symbolise for you personally and for the future of Afrobeats on global stages?

Oh my God, it takes me back to when I was growing up listening to their songs and being the most adorable fangirl; it takes me to the moments when I would practise dancing like Shakira because I was, and I still am, such a huge fan. Overall, I feel a sense of gratitude and recognition for my music. There are Afrobeats superstars who have done incredible things by paving the way for artists like me. I’m just glad to be able to contribute my own quota in a way like this that promotes the culture.

How do you carry the “Sabi Girl” energy into a performance of this scale, and what goes through your mind in the final moments before stepping onto the stage?

Have you watched me perform on stage?! Sabi girl no dey carry last, and this is evident in my performance, in the way my setlist is curated, my dance routines, styling and general coordination. Before I get on any stage, I give myself a pep talk to have fun and enjoy the performance myself.

Do you have a pre-performance ritual that helps you connect with yourself and your audience before you get on stage?

It varies; I don’t have set rituals per se. You’ll always find me goofing around backstage before any performance, and you’ll be shocked to find out I take a quick nap when I can before hitting the stage.

A nap?

Yep!

Alrighty! It was a social media joke, but you once mentioned that you carry Afrobeats on your back. Does where you are now give you a sense of responsibility for the genre?

Of course! Being where I am, gracing the stages I’m fortunate to, gives me a sense of responsibility, not a crippling sense of responsibility, but first the sense of duty and responsibility to myself. Then the sense of responsibility to pay forward what I am now enjoying because some other people paved the way for me.

I like that. Over the past few years, your sound has travelled globally, resonating with fans who don’t even speak our language. What do you think it is about your music that allows people everywhere to connect with it?

That’s the beautiful thing about music; it transcends language, borders and culture. It’s the emotions in the music that make it resonate. I’ve come to find out that people connect with my music because the themes and subjects I sing about are not just experiences particular to me; they are shared experiences, and people usually see themselves in my songs. They find the lyrics very much relatable.

Where you are right now, Ayra, feels like a dream that many artists spend years achieving. You’ve fortunately achieved a lot within a few years. As one of the youngest global headliners from Africa right now, how do you balance being present in this huge moment while also thinking about your long-term legacy?

Luckily, I have grown, and I am still growing. I am learning to let go of the idea of perfection and just enjoy my process, my progress and how I continually evolve. This does not place so much pressure on me when I think of my long-term legacy; it just makes me feel somewhat content and pride in the moment. It also assures me that I’ll be able to look back at all I am doing now and genuinely know that I did all I wanted to do, and I had a ball while doing it.

Global Citizen is about merging music with impact. Beyond the performance, what issues or causes are closest to your heart that you hope people associate with your voice and platform?

There are a number of them, some of them align with the Global Citizen values, which makes this performance even special to me. I have always been an advocate of women, children, the underprivileged and the vulnerable.