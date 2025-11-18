AXA Mansard Health Launches iMED: The International Medical Plan Covering Users Worldwide

AXA Mansard Health, one of Nigeria’s biggest health insurance companies and a member of AXA Group, a global giant in insurance and asset management, introduced its international health plan, iMED , to HR and business leaders during a breakfast meeting with HR and business leaders in Lagos last week.

According to Tope Adeniyi, the plan, which is designed for the evolving needs of today’s highly mobile workforce, provides access in over 11,000 hospitals in the US, UK and anywhere around the world.

“As your passport to global healthcare, iMed gives you priority appointments, comprehensive health plans, and a network of over 1,000 premium airport lounges worldwide,” Adeniyi said.

Sponsored Content