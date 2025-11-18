AXA Mansard Health Launches iMED: The International Medical Plan Covering Users Worldwide

Connect with us

AXA Mansard Health, one of Nigeria’s biggest health insurance companies and a member of AXA Group, a global giant in insurance and asset management, introduced its international health plan, iMED, to HR and business leaders during a breakfast meeting with HR and business leaders in Lagos last week.

According to Tope Adeniyi, the plan, which is designed for the evolving needs of today’s highly mobile workforce, provides access in over 11,000 hospitals in the US, UK and anywhere around the world.

“As your passport to global healthcare, iMed gives you priority appointments, comprehensive health plans, and a network of over 1,000 premium airport lounges worldwide,” Adeniyi said.

Adeola Adebanjo, Executive Director, Business Development AXA Mansard Health; Adeolu Ajulo, Head, Talent Management & Acquisition Stanbic IBTC Bank; Omowunmi Adewusi, General Counsel & Human Resource Director AXA Mansard Insurance; Tope Adeniyi, CEO AXA Mansard Health; Jeff Chinda, Human Resources & Admin Manager, SEPLAT; and Olusesan Ogunyooye, Head, Marketing AXA Mansard Insurance, following the panel session

Tope Adeniyi, CEO AXA Mansard Health and Jeff Chinda, Human Resources and Admin manager SEPLAT, share a light moment

Victoria Vodunnu, Head of People, Strategy & Operations, Flutterwave, poses a question during the panel discussion at the AXA Mansard Health Breakfast

Tope Adeniyi, AXA Mansard Health CEO, engaging the audience with his presentation on the international medical plan

Eromonsele Agboighale, Head Sales & Marketing, Axella and Tope Adeniyi, AXA Mansard Health CEO exchanging details at the breakfast meeting

Uzodinma Odie-Okeke, Team Lead, Commercial Business AXA Mansard Health and Bolatito Oni, Human Resource Manager, Custodian Insurance, locked in conversation

Adeola Adebanjo, Executive Director, Business Development, AXA Mansard Health; Olayori Olajide, Compensation & Benefits Manager, Meristem Securities; Karim Issa, Director, WECARE Insurance Brokers; and Olusesan Ogunyooye, Head, Marketing AXA Mansard Insurance

Gloria George, Human Resource Director at Aluko & Oyebode engaging Emmanuel Utulu, Head of Energy and Telco at AXA Mansard Health, on the International Medical Plan following the presentation

Jeff Chinda, Human Resources & Admin Manager, SEPLAT; Tope Adeniyi, CEO AXA Mansard Health; Victoria Vodunnu, Head of People, Strategy & Operation, Flutterwave; and Adeola Adebanjo, Executive Director, Business Development, AXA Mansard Health, posing for a group photograph following the event

 

