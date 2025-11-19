Wande Coal’s Visual for “Dem Go Pay” is Smooth from Start to Finish

Wande Coal is back with a fresh visualiser for his latest single, “Dem Go Pay,” and it’s exactly the kind of drop that reminds everyone why he remains one of Afropop’s most reliable hitmakers.

Directed by TSE & CHOP and produced by Lola Obi, the visual leans into clean scenes, bold colour choices and Wande’s familiar calm-yet-commanding presence. It matches the energy of the song without doing too much, letting the lyrics and rhythm lead the way.

“Dem Go Pay” itself is Wande in full form — steady delivery, witty lines, and that unmistakable bounce that has defined so many of his classics. From references to Ibadan and Bénin to cheeky nods at money talk and street wisdom, the track rolls smoothly from start to finish.

The visualiser gives fans something to hold on to while the single continues to grow. It’s stylish, assured, and exactly what you’d expect from Wande at this stage of his career: a man who knows his lane and still finds new ways to keep it fresh.

If you haven’t watched it yet, now is a good time to tap in. “Dem Go Pay” feels like one of those songs that will only get bigger with time.

Watch the visualiser