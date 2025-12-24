More to Share, More to Enjoy: Guinness Unveils 440ml Can this Season

Let me paint a picture we all know too well.

You and your guy are chilling after a long week. Music is playing, vibes are right, and someone opens the fridge to bring out the Guinness. It’s cold. It’s calling your name. But then – you both freeze.

Only one can.

You look at him. He looks at you. Suddenly, everybody wants to be “generous” by saying, “You can have it.” But deep down? You both know one can is not enough to go around. And sharing sip-by-sip? Abeg, we’ve seen enough shege this year.

Well, Guinness must have been watching this struggle because they just dropped a game-changer: the new Guinness FES 440ml can, and honestly, it couldn’t have landed at a better time.

Now There’s More to Share. More to Enjoy. More Guinness.

This new 440ml can is literally the answer to that awkward “who will drink it?” moment. With more Guinness in one can, nobody has to act like a hero and sacrifice their enjoyment again. There’s now enough to share, enough to go around, and enough to keep the vibe flowing. And the timing? PERFECT. Because if there’s any season when we all need more to enjoy and more to share, it’s this festive period.

A Bigger Can for the Biggest Season

The launch is rolling out right in time for all the iconic December experiences we’ve been waiting for:

Guinness Matchday – where football meets stout-powered energy.

– where football meets stout-powered energy. Calabar Carnival – the biggest street party in Africa.

– the biggest street party in Africa. Johnny’s Room Live – intimate, emotional, and always unforgettable.

– intimate, emotional, and always unforgettable. Seyi Vibes Concert – where every beat hits differently.

– where every beat hits differently. Abacha Festival – good food, good music, and now…more Guinness.

Imagine showing up to any of these events with a bigger can of Guinness; trust me, you’ll instantly become the friend everybody wants to stand beside.

Don’t Miss Out on All the Fun

There’s a lot lined up this season, and Guinness is clearly in the mood to spoil us. If you want to keep up with all the festivities, surprises, and premium December groove coming your way, make sure you’re following @guinness_africa.

Because December is now upon us … There’s more to enjoy. More to share. More Guinness.

Sponsored Content