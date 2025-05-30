Kids Tech Fest and Groundbreaking African Children’s AI Summit Launch in Lagos

A new initiative focused on early tech education is set to take place in Lagos this June. Digital Equity Africa is organizing what is described as the first AI Summit for Children in Africa — an event aimed at introducing Nigerian children to the evolving world of artificial intelligence. Scheduled for June 14, 2025, at the Landmark Event Centre, the summit targets children aged 6–16 and will feature curated sessions, practical activities, and interactive exhibitions designed to foster awareness and understanding of AI concepts in a child-friendly environment.

Parents and the education ecosystem are not left out, there will be dedicated speakers and workshops for them, addressing parenting in an AI world, cyber safety, learning resources, career guidance and IT curriculum for schools.

This historic gathering marks Africa’s first child-centered global AI conference, giving children the opportunity not just to consume technology, but to create with it. Abuja, Kano and Enugu will be host to the conference series for 2025, the next location will be announced at the Lagos Conference.

The Big Vision: 100,000 Children in Year One

It does not end there, Digital Equity Africa will go live with an AI Learning Community which targets 100,000 Nigerian Children in its first year. The beyond Lagos approach will make for more regional balance in the AI movement for Nigerian children. This community will provide children with ongoing mentorship, access to digital learning tools, monthly challenges, and opportunities to engage with a global network of AI educators keeping the momentum going long after the event ends.

There will also be a book launch at the conference, Zina and the thinking machines, a children’s storybook designed to introduce kids to the concept of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in a fun, engaging, and relatable way. The story follows Zina, a curious Nigerian girl, as she explores the world of technology with the help of her quirky inventor grandpa and a mysterious “thinking machine.”

The book Simplifies AI concepts for children aged 6–12 through storytelling, promotes digital curiosity and confidence among young African readers and Celebrates African identity and innovation, showing that tech isn’t just made for kids in Silicon Valley, it’s for African children too. The distribution plan is for the entire global south to reach every child who can read.

2025 Theme: Generation AI: Shaping the Future, One Mind at a Time

This year’s theme reflects a shared belief: early exposure to future technologies builds confident, creative problem-solvers. We are empowering the next generation of Africans to co-create the future.

Quote from the Convener

This is more than a conference, it is a national movement,” said Justina Nnam Oha, Convener of Kids Tech Fest: A Global AI Summit for Children. “We are setting the stage for African children to not only understand emerging technologies like AI but to also take ownership of them. From Lagos to Kano, we are democratizing access to tech education for all.

Date and Time

Lagos – June 14, 2025 | Landmark Event Centre | 9am

Sponsor This Movement

Kids Tech Fest is an impact initiative calling on corporate sponsors, development agencies, and tech visionaries to partner in shaping Africa’s future. Join us in reaching over 100,000 children across Nigeria.

Sponsorship Benefits:

Brand visibility across media and school networks

Direct engagement with families and tech communities

Alignment with SDGs and youth innovation

Call to Action

Registrations are now open at kidstechfest.com for:

Schools

Parents

NGOs & Community Hubs

Sponsors

Volunteers

Media Partners

Digital Equity Africa is an organization that is dedicated to fostering digital inclusion to the end that every individual from Africa is a part of the digital economy. It also runs a foundation called the Digital Equity Foundation.

To learn more, stay connected via their social media platforms and website:

