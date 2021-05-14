Big Win for Modion Communications as they clinch the highly coveted Sabre Awards back-to-back for 2 Years🏆

Modion Communications, one of Nigeria’s fast-growing Public Relations and Marketing Communication solutions providing agencies, is pleased to announce that its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) focused campaign for Lumos Nigeria has won the Sabre Awards Africa 2021, an internationally coveted prize in Public Relations.

The agency has now won back-to-back Sabre Awards in two years, having secured double Sabre Diamonds on its debut participation in 2020 with its gripping teaser brand activation for Leadway Assurance #SeeFinish, and its #Gokada2.0, a strategic crisis management campaign for Gokada.

This year’s recognition is for the agency’s 2020 CSR campaign for Lumos Nigeria, an international renewable brand, tagged ‘Touching Lives Through A Determined School Child – Dele Fathia‘. The entry came tops in the Sabre Awards Corporate Social Responsibility category, which featured competitive entries from Kenya’s Oxygène Marketing Communication; Nigeria’s Integrated Indigo; Mauritious’ Circus! Advertising and international agency, Burson Cohn & Wolfe for Centenary Bank of Uganda.

In addition, Modion Communications’ 2021 winning entry has been shortlisted for the grand Platinum Sabre Award to be announced during the award ceremony on May 27, 2021.

Other nominees include

Kazi Mtaani — State Department for Housing and Urban Development with Oxygène Marketing Communications; Project Fabric Campaign against the ban of second-hand clothes — Mitumba Association of Kenya with Hill+Knowlton Strategies Kenya; Rebuilding Stakeholders’ Trust in Kenya Airways — Kenya Airways with Edelman Africa and Shoprite Group Corporate Image — The Shoprite Group Communications Team.

To further crown this year’s recognitions, Modion Communications two other entries received ‘Certificates Of Excellence’ in their respective categories.

The campaign, ‘How Rugged Is Your Jeep?’, an internal communications campaign for Old Mutual Nigeria, was recognized under the Employee Communications category.

The ’50 Shades of Happiness‘ campaign for Leadway Assurance got a certificate of excellence under the Financial & Professional Services category.

Commenting on the award, the agency’s Chief Executive Officer, Odion Aleobua, said the award is a reward for the team’s burning quest to dominate the African Public Relations space.

“This is our third Sabre win in two years, an indication of the superior and strategic ideas the young team at the agency spurn on a regular basis in their mission to take over Africa’s PR play,” he said.

He continued that:

“We have envisioned an African dominance, and this only sets us in the right direction to continue to provide insight-driven winning solutions to our numerous clients. It is even more satisfying that our recognitions are for diverse campaigns in crisis management, corporate social responsibility, brand activation, financial PR, and internal communication, a testament to the agency’s range in providing cutting-edge 360 boutique services for our variegated clientele base.”

About Modion Communications

Modion Communications is a full-spectrum agency focused on providing public relations, brand development, marketing activations, media engagement, crisis communications, financial PR, investors’ relations Support, event management, digital marketing, and media publishing.

Based in Lagos, Nigeria, the brand envisions an African dominance through superior, innovative, creative, cutting-edge communications solutions to individuals, small businesses, large corporates, industries, and government agencies.

Modion Communications offer dynamic, creative, strategic, client-tailored, and result-driven advisory and know-how in public relations, brand management, tactical media engagement, event management, marketing communications, and digital marketing.

Within one year of commencing operations, Modion Communications was recognized by Marketing Edge as Nigeria’s Outstanding Young PR Agency of the Year 2016, and in 2018, Marketing World Awards Ghana’ awarded agency the “Nigerian Most Innovative PR Agency of the Year“.

The agency is one of the youngest Public Relations agencies in Africa to have won three SABRE Award trophies in its first six years of existence.

