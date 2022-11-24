Connect with us

Events News

Idris Elba, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Didier Drogba to Join Conversations on Africa's Creative Industry at CANEX WKND 2022 | November 25th - 27th

Events Promotions

'Why I Am Alive' Initiative to host 3rd Innovators Empowerment and Awards.

Events Promotions

Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation sets to Hold its Parents in Waiting Conference 4.0

Events Promotions

Enjoy Mega Black Friday Deals From Getfit Fitness Brand This November

Events Promotions

Smirnoff hosts the Ultimate NoKnownAddress Party 2.0 | Here’s What You Missed

Events News Promotions

The Macallan partners with ATAFO to Host Runway Fashion Show

Events Promotions

NMO Management set to host it's Pan African 8th Annual Music Fashion Runway | December 3rd

Events Promotions

The Week of Italian Cuisine Wraps up in Grand Style | Here's What You Missed

Beauty Events Promotions

World of Glamour Exhibition: Meet Alex Unusual, Noble Igwe & More Exciting Brands | Dec 2nd & 3rd

Events Promotions

Celebration Church International Celebrates It's 10th Anniversary in Grand Style

Events

Idris Elba, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Didier Drogba to Join Conversations on Africa’s Creative Industry at CANEX WKND 2022 | November 25th – 27th

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND 2022), taking place from 25th to 27th November 2022 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, will feature international superstar Idris Elba. The actor is scheduled for one of the “When Giants Speak” Fireside Chats on Saturday 26 November, among other activities.

Idris Elba will bring his wealth of experience and insights into the global film industry as part of the CANEX WKND programme, which includes panel discussions, Fireside Chats, Masterclasses and Live performances.

With roots in Sierra Leone and Ghana, Elba represents the astounding success of people of African descent within the global entertainment industry. He joins a list of over 100 top speakers from Africa and the diaspora, representing a range of creative sectors, who have confirmed their participation in Africa’s most sought-after gathering of creatives.

Didier Drogba, retired Ivorian professional footballer and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Nigerian author and speaker will also join conversations in separate “When Giants Speak” Fireside Chats on Friday and Saturday respectively.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 24: Ivorian footballer Didier Drogba arrives on the Green Carpet ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards at Royal Festival Hall on September 24, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie attends the annual Make Equality Reality Gala hosted by Equality Now on November 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Equality Now)

Organised by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in partnership with the Government of Côte d’Ivoire, CANEX WKND is a major milestone in the Bank’s implementation of its Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) programme; a multi-faceted intervention aimed at supporting and developing Africa’s rapidly growing creative and cultural industries. Afreximbank has identified the African diaspora as an essential component of the CANEX programme.

CANEX WKND will also feature some of Africa and the diaspora’s top creative names, experts, brands, and thought leaders that will include:

Prof. Bruce Onobrakpeya (Nigeria)
Alex Okosi, Managing Director of EMEA Emerging Markets at YouTube (Nigeria)
Elvis Adidiema, Director, Sony Music for French-speaking Africa (Congo)
Abdul-Karim Abdullah, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Culture Management Group (CMG) and Afrochella Festival (Ghana)
Magali Ohouens, Modern Art Specialist & Exhibition Coordinator at Cécile Fakhoury Gallery (Côte d’Ivoire)
Armando Cabral, Founder and Creative Director, Armando Cabral (Portugal)

Sessions are open to all registered CANEX WKND delegates along with all Masterclasses that commence on Thursday 24 November. For more information and to register for free go to www.CANEX.Africa.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Here’s How You Can Take Better Care of Your Aged Parents

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Choosing a Mentor Based on Trust & Loyalty

#BNShareYourHustle: Agbeke Alasooke Your One-Stop Shop for Aso-Oke

Are You A Nigerian if You Haven’t Used Any of These Slangs This Year?

Titilayo Olurin: Are You Making Excuses for your Self-Sabotaging Behaviour?
css.php