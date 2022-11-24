Idris Elba, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Didier Drogba to Join Conversations on Africa’s Creative Industry at CANEX WKND 2022 | November 25th – 27th

The Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND 2022), taking place from 25th to 27th November 2022 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, will feature international superstar Idris Elba. The actor is scheduled for one of the “When Giants Speak” Fireside Chats on Saturday 26 November, among other activities.

Idris Elba will bring his wealth of experience and insights into the global film industry as part of the CANEX WKND programme, which includes panel discussions, Fireside Chats, Masterclasses and Live performances.

With roots in Sierra Leone and Ghana, Elba represents the astounding success of people of African descent within the global entertainment industry. He joins a list of over 100 top speakers from Africa and the diaspora, representing a range of creative sectors, who have confirmed their participation in Africa’s most sought-after gathering of creatives.

Didier Drogba, retired Ivorian professional footballer and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Nigerian author and speaker will also join conversations in separate “When Giants Speak” Fireside Chats on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Organised by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in partnership with the Government of Côte d’Ivoire, CANEX WKND is a major milestone in the Bank’s implementation of its Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) programme; a multi-faceted intervention aimed at supporting and developing Africa’s rapidly growing creative and cultural industries. Afreximbank has identified the African diaspora as an essential component of the CANEX programme.

CANEX WKND will also feature some of Africa and the diaspora’s top creative names, experts, brands, and thought leaders that will include:

Prof. Bruce Onobrakpeya (Nigeria)

Alex Okosi, Managing Director of EMEA Emerging Markets at YouTube (Nigeria)

Elvis Adidiema, Director, Sony Music for French-speaking Africa (Congo)

Abdul-Karim Abdullah, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Culture Management Group (CMG) and Afrochella Festival (Ghana)

Magali Ohouens, Modern Art Specialist & Exhibition Coordinator at Cécile Fakhoury Gallery (Côte d’Ivoire)

Armando Cabral, Founder and Creative Director, Armando Cabral (Portugal)

Sessions are open to all registered CANEX WKND delegates along with all Masterclasses that commence on Thursday 24 November. For more information and to register for free go to www.CANEX.Africa.