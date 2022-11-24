‘Why I Am Alive’ Initiative to host 3rd Innovators Empowerment and Awards.



The brilliance of young Nigerians in diverse areas of human endeavour will take centre stage yet again as the Innovators Empowerment and Awards returns for its third edition on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

The event, which seeks to extol exceptional breakthroughs that deliver practical and viable African solutions that are innovative and sustainable, will open with a conference, which will be followed by a networking session before the Award Banquet takes place.

Technology expert, and Google West Africa Director Juliet Ehimuan will deliver the keynote address at the conference while Tomie Balogun, Ife Durosinmi-Etti, Tosin Olaseinde, Dare Odumade, and Yinka Adebayo will also speak at the event.

Innovators will have the opportunity to pitch their ideas and solutions to a panel of judges consisting of the Founder and CEO of Herconomy, Ife Durosinmi-Etti; founder of Money Africa and Ladda, financial literacy and investment platform, Tosin Olaseinde; and founder of Chekkit Technologies, Dare Odumade.

“Our purpose is to drive and encourage the spirit in Africa by recognising people who go through the trouble of thinking up and creating workable solutions to various problems on the continent,” said Caroline Moore, founder of Why I Am Alive Initiative (WIAAI), organisers of the event. “While this third edition is bigger and better in terms of participation and quality of submissions, our focus remains the same. And that is to showcase the successful local and global role-models to its target audience that largely includes young people btw the ages of 18 and 35 years who are in secondary schools, universities and young working professionals and entrepreneurs today,” she added.

Also speaking about the event, the Chairman of the WIAAI advisory board, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo underscored the importance of empowering people to be self-sustaining for the effective functioning of the country.

“This campaign is trying to ensure that we can identify people with good ideas, encourage them, listen to them and, if possible, match their ideas with funding which is critical,” he said.

The event, scheduled for kick-off at 12 noon, is open to the general public but requires intending attendees to complete a free registration. To register, Click HERE

WIAAI is an independent, private, and non-profit organization committed to empowering and improving the lives of young people around Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The organization works to make a significant impact in the specific areas of employability, education and learning, social welfare support for vulnerable women and children, and enterprise development and empowerment.

