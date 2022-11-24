Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation sets to Hold its Parents in Waiting Conference 4.0

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation (IIF), is happy to announce the fourth edition of the annual Parents In Waiting Conference (PIWC 4.0)

PIWC 4.0 promises to be educative and fun with loads of amazing speakers who will take guests through amazing topics ranging from fertility and fun ways to spice up marriages.

They will also be sharing updates about the success of the previous year, biases, and challenges as well that are peculiar to infertility in Nigeria and the world at large.

This year’s grant Awareness for 2022, will also be announced at the conference!

Our health partners will be available on-site to run health checkups and also respond to pressing fertility questions.

Registrations are currently ongoing.

Save the date and avail yourself of a life-changing experience.

