Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation announces the third cycle of Project 40at40, An IVF grant for 40 Couples

The Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation (IIF), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has announced the third cycle of Project 40at40 in furtherance of her annual In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) grant. This announcement was made at a press conference held at the IIF office in Ikoyi, Lagos. Project 40at40 was born upon the demise of the Late Ibidunni Olajumoke Ituah-Ighodalo whose last birthday wish was to give 40 couples 40 IVF grants on her 40th birthday. Sadly she passed before the day on the 14th of June 2020.

Founded in 2016 , the Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation was established to support waiting couples especially by easing the financial burden that comes with pursuing fertility treatments that could give them a chance at fulfilling their dreams of parenthood.

To this end, the foundation gives grants for In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and other fertility treatments. This initiative is a posthumous realization of the founder’s wish with her husband, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo championing the cause to ensure that his late wife’s dream is fulfilled. The project, now commencing its third year, customarily flags off on Ibidunni’s posthumous birthday anniversary; 19th of July annually.

Over the years the foundation, in collaboration with renowned fertility medical partners have administered IVF treatments to over 120 recipients since inception. The 40at40 campaign itself accounting for about 80 of these . Beneficiaries of the first and second cycle have resulted in 10 babies thus far with many others currently undergoing their treatment/gestation period.

At the Press conference, The Chairman of the foundation, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, sharing the success stories said

‘We are glad to announce that for the maiden cycle in 2020, we had 9 new births, including a set of triplets. For the year 2021, we have a baby already, nine pregnancies while four are still undergoing treatment’’. For him, being able to help people, support them and give them hope was the driving force of the initiative.

He also announced the foundation’s new initiatives ‘Ibidunni Life Store’ and the ‘Ibidunni Ighodalo Entrepreneurial Network’, a mentoring and digital learning platform for the young to inspire, engage and equip aspiring entrepreneurs on self-leadership, entrepreneurship, and the benefits of creating wealth the right way.

The Executive Secretary of the foundation, Grace Ogunniyi speaking about the registration process , confirmed that the portal would be open on the 19th of July, (Ibidunni’s birthday), she also made a clarion call for support,

‘’We are hoping to have more babies from the 2021 set and for this new cycle, we’ll like people to partner with us financially and we are grateful to those who have supported us so far’’ she concluded.

The foundation is totally committed to keeping hope alive and helping struggling families ease their way into parenthood.

The official website of the foundation is open to applications for couples and also for donations .

Read more about the Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation at www.ibidunniighodalofoundation.org

