Don’t Miss Out on the 2021 Edition of the Parent-in-Waiting Conference by Ibudunni Ighodalo Foundation | See Details

The Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation (IIF) has announced the 2021 edition of its Parent-in-Waiting Conference. The conference aims to create awareness of the rising cases of infertility; its early detection, causes, and treatments as well as alternative methods of conceiving such as In-Vitro-Fertilization (IVF), egg donation, surrogacy, and adoption.

The Parent-in-waiting conference, which is an annual programme of the Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation will feature seminars and plenary break-out sessions led by medical experts and testimonies from couples that have waded through the challenges of infertility. The foundation also provides the necessary psychological and spiritual support to help parents-in-waiting deal with the pressures they face along the journey to conception.

At the breakfast meeting, the Chairman of the Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, also announced the appointment of its new Executive Secretary, Grace Ibijoke Ogunniyi, who will help continue to drive the founder’s legacy. He also added that “the theme of this year’s conference is “Continuing The Legacy”, with the hope that indeed the 40at40 project will stay in the minds of people.”

The newly appointed executive secretary, Grace Ibijoke Ogunniyi then added that

“The conference is meant to achieve four things; the first is to educate the general public and those who have been challenged of fertility and awaiting, the second is to announce the winners of the second circle of 40 at 40 projects, the third is to engage our donors, some of who will be at the conference, to show what we have done and to thank them, and lastly, to encourage anybody who is going through this process.”

Grace is an alumnus of the Lagos State University, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sociology. She also bagged a professional diploma in Education from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, she’s an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, Nigeria. She is a child and maternal health advocate, with an unwavering passion for fertility and also a breastfeeding counselor who has participated in numerous outreaches to the less privileged.

It can be recalled that early this year, The Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation announced the second cycle of Project 40at40 to commemorate the first anniversary of the IVF grant which was birthed a year ago when its founder Ibidunni Olajumoke Ituah-Ighodalo pronounced that her 40th birthday wish was to gift 40 couples with 40 IVF grants.

The foundation is committed to keeping hope alive and helping struggling families ease their way into parenthood. Couples needing this intervention can visit the foundation’s website to apply.

Read more about the Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation at www.ibidunniighodalofoundation.org

