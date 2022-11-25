Xiaomi black Friday to offer 3 million naira cash prize, Awesome discounts & Gifts

This year’s Black Friday has a leading electronics and smart manufacturing company jumping on board with awesome offers, and this brand is Xiaomi.

Xiaomi will be bringing unique offers to its customers. ‘The Xiaomi Black Friday Sale’ started on November 18th and continues until November 30th to offer huge discounts of up to N6, 000 naira off every purchase of its smartphones. Other prices to be won include refrigerators, Xiaomi luggage, Redmi Bud 3 earbuds plus one lucky 3 Million Naira winner who will emerge through a raffle draw on January 10th, 2023.

Discount offer will be applicable on all Xiaomi products including the Redmi Note 11 Series (Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G) and Redmi 9A, Redmi 10A, Redmi 10C, and Redmi 10 2022.

If you’ve been eyeing that Redmi smartphone or any of the Xiaomi phones around, now is the time to jump on the sumptuous discount offers available during this Xiaomi Black Friday sale and quickly purchase your preferred Xiaomi smartphone to benefit from the discount offer and win.

Every purchase also attracts an extra gift from Xiaomi, so you might want to check out these amazing deals with huge discounts on all devices. Xiaomi will use this as an opportunity to show that they value and care for their Nigerian customers by giving customers reasons to smile more by paying less and getting more on all Xiaomi products.

Xiaomi Black Friday Sales Detail:

The deals on offer also cover ‘flagship’ products like Redmi Note 11 for example, this high-performance smartphone is equipped with amazing features like:

A Snapdragon® 680 processor,

33W Pro fast charging,

90Hz AMOLED Dot Display,

50MP AI quad camera,

With a 5000mAh battery, energy is vital for a smartphone.

When you buy a Redmi Note 11 or Redmi Note 11S and you get an N5, 000 discount, and Xiaomi in-ear headphones.

There’s also the Redmi 10 Series which has features like:

Redmi 10A offers a large 6.53″ HD+ display to watch and enjoy videos among many other things when you buy Redmi 10A you get Xiaomi in-ear headphones.

While Redmi 10 2022 comes packed with:

The MediaTek Helio G88 and a 5,000mAh big battery,

as well as an 18W fast charging and a 22.5W in-box charger.

More importantly, when you buy a Redmi 10 2022 and get a N5, 000 discount.

Redmi 10C also has amazing features:

powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor which makes it capable of great performance while also being highly power efficient, extending Redmi 10C’s battery life,

The phone also has a massive 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging,

and a Large 6.71″ display, a 60Hz refresh rate that supports Netflix HD and Prime Video HD streaming experience.

When you buy a Redmi 10C you get a Xiaomi casual day backpack and an extra N6,000 discount when you get the 4gram +128GB. also, when you buy 4g ram+64GB you can get N2600 off.

The Redmi Note11 Pro has features like:

a MediaTek Helio G96,

Dual stereo speakers,

a 5000 mAh battery,

IP53 dust and splash resistance with 6.67 Inches

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G was developed as an enhanced version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro, with a 5G internet capacity,

6.67” FHD+AMOLED Dot Display,

120Hz high refresh rate, 108MP main camera,

4500 mAh battery capacity,

120W Hyper charge which charges to 100% in 15 minutes and MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset.

When you buy the Redmi Note 11 Pro or Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G you get a Redmi 10000mAh power bank.

The offers are open to all fans, users, and new customers. this is an opportunity to avail yourself the chance to get yourself and your loved ones one of the Xiaomi smartphones by visiting Xiaomi’s exclusive store at:

Essence House, Computer Village Ikeja, or any of the Xiaomi retail stores nationwide for massive discounts now.

One lucky winner could be three million naira richer any day from now.

