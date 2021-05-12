Connect with us

Write & Win! Register your Kids for the Wema Bank Royal Kiddies Essay Contest | Ends May 24th

Published

58 mins ago

 on

Register your kids and get them rewarded for their creativity in the Wema Bank Royal Kiddies Essay Contest.

To apply:

  • Send an essay written by your ward with the topic “2020 A year to Remember” along with their royal kiddies account details to [email protected]
  • Note that their royal kiddies account must be funded with up to N20,000 for them to qualify.

Ten kids stand a chance to win amazing prizes!
The top three essays will win Huawei Tablets and Royal Kiddies branded shirts, while the other seven finalists will be given N20,000 worth of prepaid gift cards for school supplies, and a royal kiddies branded shirt.

Don’t have a Royal Kiddies account? Visit the nearest Wema bank branch to get started.

Terms and conditions apply.

Sponsored Content

