It’s only 14 Days Left to Submit Your Entries for the Cussons Baby Moments 6 Competition ⏱

Hey mums! By now, you must all know that the Cussons Baby Moments 6 competition is on. More importantly, it is now in its fourth week of entries and we are simply amazed by the creativity seen so far! But there are still many more magic memories to be shared!

So if you are yet to enter your cute little ones, you now have just 14 days left to submit your entries. And for those whose entries last week were unsuccessful, you can try again and again within the next two weeks and you might just get shortlisted!

As of now, 600 beautiful babies have been shortlisted for the next stage of the competition, and there are 400 slots left. So what are you waiting for? Enter your baby into the competition now as the stakes are higher than ever!

To enter the competition, simply follow the steps below:

Purchase any Cussons Baby gift pack or any three different Cussons Baby products.

products. Take a creative photo of your baby with the Cussons Baby Gift Pack or any three different Cussons Baby products in view.

Visit www.cussonsbaby.com.ng to get on the Photo Uploader App, fill in the required details and upload the picture of your baby on the app.

Remember, the first 10 entries every week will get amazing special packages from Cussons Baby, so get your cameras clicking and share those magic memories!

N.B: The competition is only open to babies within the ages of 0 – 24 months and entries close on October 18, 2019.

For more information, kindly follow @cussonsbabyng on social media or use the hashtags #CBM6 and #SharingMagicMemories.

