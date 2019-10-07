Connect with us

Promotions

It's only 14 Days Left to Submit Your Entries for the Cussons Baby Moments 6 Competition ⏱

Promotions

Cold Stone Creamery introduces Two Yummy Flavors 🍧to celebrate Naija's Independence

Beauty Promotions

Give your Hair the Bold & Unique Look it Deserves with these Hair Tips from Cantu

Promotions

Here's How Terra saved a Food-Crumbling Relationship

Career Promotions

Film For Impact Foundation is Calling Out to Filmmakers to Submit Entries for AFFIF 2020 🎬

Events Promotions

Toni Tones, Linda Ejiofor, Chef Fregz & More Attend the Wash & Go Hair Salon Launch Party

Promotions

Don't Miss The Adventures of Jimmie, Banky W, Ebuka & Simi at Manchester on Budweiser's Kings of Football Show | Airing Tonight

Events Promotions

$20,000 Up for Grabs in the Malta Guinness Maltavator Challenge TV Show

Promotions

Femi Monehin's New Book teaches the Principles of Winning & Conquering The Battles of Life

Inspired Promotions

Gree is celebrating Nigeria's Independence Day with this Remarkable Video | WATCH

Promotions

It’s only 14 Days Left to Submit Your Entries for the Cussons Baby Moments 6 Competition ⏱

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 days ago

 on

Cussons Baby Moments 6

Hey mums! By now, you must all know that the Cussons Baby Moments 6 competition is on. More importantly, it is now in its fourth week of entries and we are simply amazed by the creativity seen so far! But there are still many more magic memories to be shared!

So if you are yet to enter your cute little ones, you now have just 14 days left to submit your entries. And for those whose entries last week were unsuccessful, you can try again and again within the next two weeks and you might just get shortlisted!

As of now, 600 beautiful babies have been shortlisted for the next stage of the competition, and there are 400 slots left. So what are you waiting for? Enter your baby into the competition now as the stakes are higher than ever!

To enter the competition, simply follow the steps below:

  • Purchase any Cussons Baby gift pack or any three different Cussons Baby products.
  • Take a creative photo of your baby with the Cussons Baby Gift Pack or any three different Cussons Baby products in view.
  • Visit www.cussonsbaby.com.ng to get on the Photo Uploader App, fill in the required details and upload the picture of your baby on the app.

Remember, the first 10 entries every week will get amazing special packages from Cussons Baby, so get your cameras clicking and share those magic memories!

N.B: The competition is only open to babies within the ages of 0 – 24 months and entries close on October 18, 2019.

For more information, kindly follow @cussonsbabyng on social media or use the hashtags #CBM6 and #SharingMagicMemories.

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Nengi Phil-Ebosie: What is your Credit Rating?

Franklin Ugobude: Mon Ami Fela – Viewing Fela’s Life Through a Different Lens

Chinma Eke: Sexual Abuse is Coming For Us All…Now is the Time to Speak Up!

#SexForGrades Shows How Nigerians in Authority Use their Power to Oppress Anyone on the Lower Rung

Here’s What Nigerians & Ghanaians are Saying on Twitter About the BBC African Eye Documentary on #SexForGrades

Advertisement
css.php