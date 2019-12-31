The Cussons Baby Moments 6 Winner is here! Baby Nathaniel Adeoye is crowned Baby of The Year 2019

It’s official! We have our Baby of the Year at the Cussons Baby Moments 6! Baby Nathaniel Adeoye emerged as the winner of the competition at a glamorous grand finale event which held at the Radisson Blu, Ikeja, Lagos on Sunday, December 1st 2019.

Following tough deliberations by the independent panel of judges, comprising veteran Nollywood actress, Ufuoma McDermott; fast-rising Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon; and food and lifestyle blogger Yemisi Odusanya, popularly known as Sisi Yemmie, Baby Nathaniel Adeoye was crowned the Cussons Baby of the Year 2019, winning the grand prize of 1 million naira and a year’s supply of Cussons Baby products.