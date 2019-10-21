Connect with us

Promotions

Cussons Baby Moments 6: Entries extended by 2 More Weeks! Don't be Left Out!

Events Movies & TV Promotions

'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free' Set to hold Lavish & Glamorous Premiere + We can't wait to see how the Theme plays out 😉 | November 2nd

Career Promotions

Bookings Africa launches its New Mobile App which is set to revolutionize the Pan-African Marketplace for the Gig Economy

Promotions

Darling Nigeria announces Partnership with Lagos Fashion Week as Official Hair Sponsor for 2019

Promotions

Become an MVP & win Millions in the Guinness Most Valuable Player Promotion | October 1st - January 31st

Promotions

Avon HMO is improving Gender Parity by donating free Sanitary Products to disadvantaged Girls to ensure their access to Education is Unimpeded

Inspired Promotions

Gbenga Artsmith Jewelry & CancerAware Nigeria announce Breast Cancer Awareness Campaigns themed 'Life on the Pink Lane'

Promotions

10 Contestants to "Go Hard or Go Home" in New Season of Weight-loss Reality TV Show 'The faSttest shedder'

Events Promotions

James Hope College announces acquisition of the American International School Lagos Facility

Promotions

You are in for a "Finger-lickin" Experience with KFC's Newest Addition to the 5-In-1 Meal box, The Popcorn Chicken

Promotions

Cussons Baby Moments 6: Entries extended by 2 More Weeks! Don’t be Left Out!

BellaNaija.com

Published

13 hours ago

 on

 

The entry period for the Cussons Baby Moments 6 competition extended by two more weeks!

Did you miss the chance to enter your baby for the Cussons Baby Moments 6 competition? Sad you didn’t get to stake your claim? Well, we have great news for you, the entry period for the competition has now been extended by two more weeks. Entries now close on October 31st!

With the entry period extension comes a few changes to the competition. Instead of 1000 babies being shortlisted, we will now have 1,400 babies emerge from the pool of entries for the next stage of the competition which is the Voting stage, after which 100 babies will be will emerge!

These are lovely changes as you now have a bigger chance of being selected, so why not enter your beautiful babies and make them potential millionaires?

Not to worry, the requirements to enter haven’t changed. Simply follow the steps below:

  • Purchase any Cussons Baby gift pack or any three different Cussons Baby products.
  • Register and upload a picture of your baby with any Cussons Baby Gift Pack or any 3 Cussons Baby products in a frame, and submit the picture on the Photo Uploader App here

Oh and one more thing! To spice things up, there will be different challenges every week on Cussons Baby’s social media pages, and here’s a bit of inside info; you will be required to enter the competition with specific elements in your entry photo and whoever beats the challenge best will be rewarded with a three-month supply of Cussons Baby products!

The competition is only open to babies within the ages of 0 – 24 months and entries close on October 31, 2019.

Entrants are advised to familiarize themselves with the terms and conditions of this competition. It is available on the website entry page.

To keep up with the competition, kindly follow @cussonsbabyng on Instagram and Twitter, and Facebook, or use the hashtags #SharingMagicMemories and #CBM6.

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mofe Awala-Ale: These Skin Care Hacks Won’t Have You Breaking the Bank

Why is There Always Someone Begging for Help in the Comments Section?

10 Nigerian Halloween Costume Ideas for that Party this Weekend

BN Book of the Month: An Orchestra of Minorities by Chigozie Obioma

#BellaNaijaMCM Itodo Anthony is the Teacher Raising Positive Change Agents from Nigeria

Advertisement
css.php