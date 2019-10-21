Cussons Baby Moments 6: Entries extended by 2 More Weeks! Don’t be Left Out!

The entry period for the Cussons Baby Moments 6 competition extended by two more weeks!

Did you miss the chance to enter your baby for the Cussons Baby Moments 6 competition? Sad you didn’t get to stake your claim? Well, we have great news for you, the entry period for the competition has now been extended by two more weeks. Entries now close on October 31st!

With the entry period extension comes a few changes to the competition. Instead of 1000 babies being shortlisted, we will now have 1,400 babies emerge from the pool of entries for the next stage of the competition which is the Voting stage, after which 100 babies will be will emerge!

These are lovely changes as you now have a bigger chance of being selected, so why not enter your beautiful babies and make them potential millionaires?

Not to worry, the requirements to enter haven’t changed. Simply follow the steps below:

Purchase any Cussons Baby gift pack or any three different Cussons Baby products .

or any three different . Register and upload a picture of your baby with any Cussons Baby Gift Pack or any 3 Cussons Baby products in a frame, and submit the picture on the Photo Uploader App here

Oh and one more thing! To spice things up, there will be different challenges every week on Cussons Baby’s social media pages, and here’s a bit of inside info; you will be required to enter the competition with specific elements in your entry photo and whoever beats the challenge best will be rewarded with a three-month supply of Cussons Baby products!

The competition is only open to babies within the ages of 0 – 24 months and entries close on October 31, 2019.

Entrants are advised to familiarize themselves with the terms and conditions of this competition. It is available on the website entry page.

To keep up with the competition, kindly follow @cussonsbabyng on Instagram and Twitter, and Facebook, or use the hashtags #SharingMagicMemories and #CBM6.

