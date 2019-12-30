Slum Art Foundation treat Kids in Ijora Badia Slum to an Exciting Jollof & Fun-Painting Party for Christmas

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 hours ago

 on

It was with great excitement and merriment as Slum Art Foundation hosted children living in the Ijora badia slum in Lagos State to a themed jollof rice party and art exhibition in commemorating the festive period.

The themed Jollof rice party which was done in collaboration with Diadem Children Foundation was an opportunity to celebrate the festive season with children living within the slum and also showcase the amazing works done by the children in promoting the sustainable development goals through Arts.

Co-founded by four-times Guinness World Record holder, Adetunwase Adenle, Slum Art Foundation has consistently empowered children within slums in Maryland, Bariga and Ijora Badia, Lagos State with required skills in Arts and also providing a safe haven after school for this kids off the streets of Lagos in developing them to becoming useful individuals to the society.

For more information and to support slum Art Foundation, please visit: www.slumart.org 

