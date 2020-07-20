To commemorate World Skills Day, Slum Art Foundation hosts Online Art Exhibition in partnership with WE FOR GOOD organization and One Delta Africa

Connect with us

In commemoration of UN youths world skills day, Slum Art Foundation in collaboration with WE FOR GOOD organization and One Delta Africa has engaged in an online art exhibition to showcase to the unique works of art done by children living within the Slum in Ijora Badia, Lagos State.

The online exhibition by the foundation whose sole focus has been to empower children living within slums through mentorship, restructuring of mindset and helping to build their creative talents and skills is geared at showcasing and auctioning the various paintings with magnificent storytelling to art lovers and donors looking to purchase the art pieces and support the foundation.

Speaking on the Exhibition, Co-founder, Slum Art Foundation and four-time Guinness World Record holder, Adetunwase Adenle stated that, the online exhibition is one driven by the present reality of digital and online engagement in a Covid-19 era in ensuring that art lovers worldwide are able to experience the paintings done by the children living with the slum.

He further stated that, in line with the recent government policy which has maintained the closure of schools, aimed at protecting the vulnerable whilst combating the pandemic, it was imperative to drive for an online sales exhibition where funds got will be redirected to the educational development of children involved in the paintings, their families and their immediate community in showcasing their exemplary character and the benefits of diligent works.

Also speaking on the Exhibition, representative of One Delta Africa, Shade Oni Faari, expressed gratitude to the efforts by the Slum Art foundation team in empowering children within the ijora badia slum with useful skillsets and taking them off the streets.

She further stated that the partnership with Slum Art Foundation is geared towards raising funds to provide educational tablets and solar set-up within its training facility in ensuring that the children in the slum have access to mentors and training manuals while schools remain closed.

To participate in the online exhibition or support Slum Art Foundation, please visit HERE

__________________________________________________________________________

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme.

