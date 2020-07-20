Connect with us

Events Promotions

Turn Up Friday with Pepsi wrapped up in Style as Tiwa Savage, DJ Obi, Tekno made it a 'Lituation' 🎉

Events

Mitsubishi Motors set to thrill with First of its Kind Virtual Unveiling of the New Generation Pajero Sport SUV

Events

Remy Martin Nigeria Launches “Centaur Gold Rush” Campaign with Virtual Opulence Dinner

BN TV Events

Here’s Where You Can Watch the Global Worship Concert Held to Celebrate Ibidunni Ighodalo's 40th Birthday

Events

With the 40at40 Initiative, Ibidunni Ighodalo is still Granting People's Wishes

Events

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Events

The Vibe is at its Climax as Tiwa Savage, Tekno, DJ Obi prepare to Thrill at the AM Turn Up Friday with Pepsi FINALE

Events

Get ready to groove with the Legendary Sir Shina Peters on 'AM Owambe' this Saturday 💃🏽

Events

Here's a chance to perform with your Faves, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Naira Marley, Mayorkun at the NairaWin Live E-Concert | August 15

Events

You're in for some At-Home Enjoyment with Mastercard, Toke Makinwa, Jayjay Okocha & Chef Fregz

Events

Turn Up Friday with Pepsi wrapped up in Style as Tiwa Savage, DJ Obi, Tekno made it a ‘Lituation’ 🎉

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

There was so much energy that kept us vibing all night during the grand finale of #TurnUpFridayWithPepsi. This show has given us nothing less than premium entertainment and great vibes all the way from week one, while we were still reeling from COVID-19 and lockdown episodes. It truly became the new TGIF during the new normal.

Week after week, DJ after DJ, dancer after dancer, and all the amazing side attractions; the show climaxed with Pepsi Ambassadors Tiwa Savage, Tekno, and DJ Obi giving us show-stopping acts. Also, DJ Famzy, (Amolegbe Faruq Ayobami) emerged as the Pepsi Upcoming DJ competition winner with 1mllion naira cash prize and a complete DJ set.

With Pepsi, the music vibe never stops. Follow Pepsi Naija on twitter and Instagram for more updates.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

The Little Joys of Everyday Living

Imoleayo Adeyeri: Death May Be Final But Grief Is Not

Charles Edosomwan of Teksight Edge PR is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Odein Princewill: A Foreigner’s Guide to Surviving South Africa

These BellaNaijarians Have the Most Hilarious Barber’s Shop Experiences

Advertisement
css.php