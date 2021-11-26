The Third Edition of the Lord’s Achievers Awards by Lord’s London Dry Gin was a Blast & 10 Resilient Achievers were Celebrated

In an evening filled with glamour, icons and fine dining, Lord’s Achievers Awards, an initiative of Lord’s London Dry Gin, celebrated 10 outstanding individuals operating in different industries in Nigeria. This exclusive event took place at the external ballroom Federal Palace Hotel on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Lord’s Achievers Awards honoured: Chinonso Egemba (Health), Chioma Fakorede (Community Service), Debo Adedayo (Creative Arts), Osa Seven (Art), Olusola Amusan (Tech), Michael Sunbola (Social Impact), Lehle Balde (Media), Henrich Bankole Akomolafe (Business), Moyosola Kara (Professional) & Victor Boyle Komolafe (Innovation). The Honorees, HNIs, Media Influencers, Business Professionals and Partners in attendance looked dapper, keeping to the black-tie dress code.

Hosted by Daniel Etim Effiong and Bukunmi Adeaga popularly known as ‘Kie Kie’ who dazzled the audience with their energetic display, the event themed ‘Celebrating the Resilience Achievers’ witnessed a full capacity hall which was tastefully decorated elegantly in black and white with a touch of red.

Speaking on the significance of the Lord’s Achievers Awards in his opening remark which began the event, the Director of Marketing, Grand Oak, Obinna Ike stated:

“Lords London Dry Gin is unarguably the top proudly Nigerian Gin brand that has consistently led other brands in the gin sector. While we are relentlessly trying to position the brand rightly in the marketplace, we are also trying to acknowledge resilient individuals in Nigeria who are making noteworthy contributions. This initiative has been in the works for 3 years now and it is something that will continue in the long term.”

Presentation of awards to the 2021 achievers was done by Grand Oak’s executive team led by Stanley Obi, General Manager, Marketing at Grand Oak Limited, the honorees gave strong acceptance speeches which engulfed the room with powerful sentiments, inspiring us all to leave a legacy worth celebrating.

The night’s celebration, which took many forms, was all about showcasing resilient individuals and exciting experiences – from the innovative Tap-It-Yourself bar to the 360o photo booth, the night ended with enrapturing performances from a live band, Alternative Sounds and a performance by superstar Joeboy who serenaded the guests during the after-party.

See photos from the third edition of Lord’s Achievers Awards below:

