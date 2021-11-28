You are Invited to the Celebration of Women of Kwara State themed ‘Cracking The Glass Ceiling: The Story of Kwara Women’ | December 7

Connect with us

The Government and great people of Kwara state cordially invite the general public to a celebration of the achievements and contributions of women of Kwara state origin.

As a gender-inclusive administration, the government of Kwara, led by His Excellency, Governor Abdulrahaman AbdulRasaq acknowledges the contributions of these women as a force for growth, change and development of Kwara State.

Date: 7th December 2021
Time: 9:00am
Venue: Kwara state stadium, Ilorin.

Kwara women will finally speak their truth, tell their story and break the stereotype of women subjected to being spectators behind the glass of reality. This event is for women and about women, and it promises to be stimulating, engaging and interesting with special musical acts, refreshments, dance groups, award presentations and inspirational speeches/ workshops from great Kwara women.

When women participate in the economy, everyone benefits -‘Hilary Clinton

