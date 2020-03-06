Bill Clinton is unhappy Monica Lewinsky’s Life has been “Unfairly” Defined by their Affair

Former American president Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky has been among the biggest news out of the White House. It became a huge talking point both in the country and around the world. But Clinton has mostly kept his comments on the matter mostly to himself.

In a new documentary, however, he’s opening up. Not only did he talk about the affair, but he revealed the reason he started it.

It happened back in the ’90s while Lewinsky was a White House intern and Clinton was a sitting president. According to CNN, the two began an affair in November 1995. It continued for years before it came to light in early 1998 when a co-worker Lewinsky had confided in went public with the news.

In the new Hulu documentary, “Hillary,” which will begin to air on March 6, Clinton opened up about the affair.

According to Daily Mail, when asked to talk about what led him to cheat on his wife, Hillary Clinton, he said he was trying to cope with “anxieties” that arose during his time in the White House.