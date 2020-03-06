Connect with us

Scoop

Freeze has Zero-Tolerance for Anyone Sexualizing His 5-Year-Old Son

Scoop

Bill Clinton is unhappy Monica Lewinsky's Life has been "Unfairly" Defined by their Affair

Scoop

Check out Harry & Meghan Markle at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards

Movies & TV Scoop

In Case you were Wondering why Chrissy Teigen wants to Do Away With Her Breast Implants, Here's Why

Scoop

The Ooni of Ife is Marking 5 Years on the Throne in Royal Style

Music Scoop

Yes, Katy Perry has a Bun in the Oven🤰🏼& She's Walking Down the Aisle 👰

Movies & TV Scoop

BamBam and Teddy A's Baby Girl is Here! Say Hello to Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan

Movies & TV Scoop

Gabrielle Union now has a Children's Book titled "Welcome to the Party" 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

Music Scoop

Burna Boy is a "Global Giant" on the Cover of GQ Magazine

Scoop

Elozonam & his Twin Kanso are 34 & they're 'bout to make it Pop' 🍾

Scoop

Freeze has Zero-Tolerance for Anyone Sexualizing His 5-Year-Old Son

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

In a society where children have become victims of all kind of abuse, physical, emotional and sexual, one needs to be extra careful with who says what to and about our children.

Cool FM OAP Freeze proved he has zero-tolerance for sexual harassment when a man dropped a very inappropriate comment about his 5-year-old son on Instagram.

The OAP shared a photo of his adorable son a few days ago and an Instagram user shared a comment that:

Daddy Fridge, your montana baby boy go sweet for bed o.

No parent will see such a comment and ignore, and so Freeze took it up.

Responding to the comment, Freeze requested that everyone help report the user’s page and expose him. He wrote:

Let’s cleanse our social media of these kind of people like @dannyyung01

My son is 5 years old how can these thoughts even cross the mind of an adult?

A child of this age should not be sexualized either male or female. I’m so angry

Please all of you, especially those of you who have children, kindly proceed to report his account and let’s find this pedophile, expose him, it’s risky to have people like these roaming free.
Thank you. ~FRZ.

The man has now been apprehended by the police, and is currently under investigation according to the OAP.

Thank you everyone, he has been apprehended and is currently being interrogated by the police.

He works with a popular security firm who will be making an announcement latest tomorrow, regarding this incident.

Thank you all for your support as we work together to create a world that is safe from sexual predators.

A photo of the man:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 Lessons at 35: Home is Where the Heart Is

Here’s How You Can Support Health Practitioners As they Combat the Coronavirus

Social Media – Home For Bants and Savagery

Monica Alabi: The Power of Genuine, Healthy Relationships

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 Lessons at 35: You Don’t Need Confidence to Cross the Street

Advertisement
css.php