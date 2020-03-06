Freeze has Zero-Tolerance for Anyone Sexualizing His 5-Year-Old Son

In a society where children have become victims of all kind of abuse, physical, emotional and sexual, one needs to be extra careful with who says what to and about our children.

Cool FM OAP Freeze proved he has zero-tolerance for sexual harassment when a man dropped a very inappropriate comment about his 5-year-old son on Instagram.

The OAP shared a photo of his adorable son a few days ago and an Instagram user shared a comment that:

Daddy Fridge, your montana baby boy go sweet for bed o.

No parent will see such a comment and ignore, and so Freeze took it up.

Responding to the comment, Freeze requested that everyone help report the user’s page and expose him. He wrote:

Let’s cleanse our social media of these kind of people like @dannyyung01

–

My son is 5 years old how can these thoughts even cross the mind of an adult?

–

A child of this age should not be sexualized either male or female. I’m so angry

–

Please all of you, especially those of you who have children, kindly proceed to report his account and let’s find this pedophile, expose him, it’s risky to have people like these roaming free.

Thank you. ~FRZ.

The man has now been apprehended by the police, and is currently under investigation according to the OAP.

Thank you everyone, he has been apprehended and is currently being interrogated by the police.

–

He works with a popular security firm who will be making an announcement latest tomorrow, regarding this incident.

–

Thank you all for your support as we work together to create a world that is safe from sexual predators.

A photo of the man: