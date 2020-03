The Smart Money Woman book tour stopped in Accra on Wednesday, March 4th, at Volta Place, Lumumba Road, Accra.

Folks who attended had a fun time with best-selling author Arese Ugwu.

There were cocktails, signed copies of The Smart Money Woman, alongside financial literacy sessions.

Then, of course, there were other freebies.

Check out the photo proof!

Photo Credit: smartmoneyarese