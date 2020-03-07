Inspired
Ibukun Awosika & Olajumoke Adenowo were Winners at the Forbes Woman Africa Awards 2020
Africa’s most influential women in business, sports, science, entertainment and leadership received recognition at the prestigious Forbes Woman Africa Awards which held on Friday at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.
The awards’ dinner followed a full day of panel discussions and talks by wealth creators from across Africa at the fifth annual Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit (#LWS2020KZN), hosted by the KZN Provincial Government in Durban.
The event was hosted by South African TV presenter, Pablo Moloi.
Check out the 2019 Forbes Woman Africa winners below:
Forbes Woman Africa Gen Y Award : Nthabiseng Mosia
Forbes Woman Africa Technology and Innovation Award : Dr Aisha Pandor
Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award : DJ Zinhle
Forbes Africa Male Gender Advocate Award : Bafana Khumalo
Forbes Woman Africa Social Impact Award : Charmaine Mabuza
Forbes Woman Africa Pioneer Award : Irene Charnley
Forbes Woman Africa Chairperson Award : Ibukun Awosika
Forbes Woman Africa Legacy Award : Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Forbes Woman Africa Entrepreneur Award : Olajumoke Adenowo
Photo Credit: @ForbesAfrica