Ibukun Awosika & Olajumoke Adenowo were Winners at the Forbes Woman Africa Awards 2020

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: The Walls In Your Head

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 lessons at 35: Power Corrupts

Winning! Uche Pedro, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie & Folorunso Alakija named among Forbes Africa's 50 Most Power Women

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 Lessons at 35: Home is Where the Heart Is

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 Lessons at 35: You Don’t Need Confidence to Cross the Street

Nigeria's Kemi Adetiba is Among Netflix's 55 Groundbreaking Women in Entertainment

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Africa’s most influential women in business, sports, science, entertainment and leadership received recognition at the prestigious Forbes Woman Africa Awards which held on Friday at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.

The awards’ dinner followed a full day of panel discussions and talks by wealth creators from across Africa at the fifth annual Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit (#LWS2020KZN), hosted by the KZN Provincial Government in Durban.

The event was hosted by South African TV presenter, Pablo Moloi.

Check out the 2019 Forbes Woman Africa winners below:

Forbes Woman Africa Gen Y Award : Nthabiseng Mosia

Forbes Woman Africa Technology and Innovation Award : Dr Aisha Pandor

Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award : DJ Zinhle

Forbes Africa Male Gender Advocate Award : Bafana Khumalo

Forbes Woman Africa Social Impact Award : Charmaine Mabuza

Forbes Woman Africa Pioneer Award : Irene Charnley

Forbes Woman Africa Chairperson Award : Ibukun Awosika

Forbes Woman Africa Legacy Award : Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Forbes Woman Africa Entrepreneur Award : Olajumoke Adenowo

Photo Credit: @ForbesAfrica

 

