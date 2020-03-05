Check out Harry & Meghan Markle at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards

Meghan Markle joined her husband Harry and the royal family to celebrate the 2020 Endeavour Fund Awards, in honour of the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last years.

This is the couple’s first event together in a series of March 2020 appearances that they will make before their final day as senior members of the royal family, which will take place on March 31, Just Jared reports.

The Duchess of Sussex dressed in a Victoria Beckham dress and Manolo Blahnik shoes looked totally ravishing as they attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House today in London.

The royal couple will still make an appearance on Saturday, March 7 for the Mountbatten Music Festival, Monday, March 9 for the Commonwealth Service and Meghan Markle to attend International Women’s Day events on Sunday, March 8.