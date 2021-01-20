Here’s How You Can Watch Joe Biden & Kamala Harris’ Inauguration

The US president-elect will be sworn in on Wednesday and the world is set to witness an Inauguration Day like no other. As opposed to the usual tradition where the outgoing president and first lady welcome the incoming president and first lady, Donald Trump and Melania Trump will not welcome Joe Biden and Jill Biden into the White House, neither will they attend the inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol. Donald Trump will leave the White House on Wednesday morning with a final trip on Air Force One down to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Although Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take the oath of office on the West Front of the Capitol, the ceremony will be notably downsized with health and safety protocols put in place to reduce the chance of spreading the COVID19 virus. With about 25,000 National Guard troops on the ground in Washington, the inauguration will take place despite security concerns following the riot by Trump supporters at the US Capitol which left about 5 people dead, according to CNN.

Unlike past inaugurations, Biden’s inaugural committee has installed hundreds of thousands of American flags on the National Mall, as it has been shut down to prevent the general public from gathering to watch the inauguration.

For the ceremony, Biden’s inaugural committee has also put plans in place for several virtual events including a virtual parade in place of other traditional ceremonies. Lady Gaga has been listed to perform the National Anthem while Jennifer Lopez will also give a musical performance. Other ceremonial participation includes the reading of the invocation by Rev. Leo O’Donovan, the Pledge of Allegiance being led by Andrea Hall, a firefighter from Georgia, a poetry reading by Amanda Gorman, the first national youth poet laureate, and the benediction will be given by Rev. Silvester Beaman of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Delaware.

After the incoming president and vice have been sworn in, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will perform the traditional pass in review of members of the military. This event will be followed by the first and second family’s visit to Arlington National Cemetery, alongside previous presidents and first ladies Barack and Michelle Obama, George and Laura Bush, and Bill and Hillary Clinton to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Biden will then receive a Presidential Escort from 15th Street to the White House with every branch of the military represented in the escort. Later in the evening, the Celebrating America TV special will commence, featuring performances from Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Kerry Washington, Lin Manuel Miranda, Foo Fighters, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Labor leader Dolores Huerta, Ant Clemons, Bruce Springsteen, Eva Longoria, Chef José Andrés and First woman MLB general manager Kim Ng.

Now, here’s how you can watch the Inauguration Ceremony.

There will be television coverage of the ceremony which will be available on major cable TV news networks including BET, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, WGN America, CNBC and also local CBS, ABC, Telemundo, PBS and Univision channels. While some special coverage will kick off from 6:00 a.m, the oath of office will not begin until noon. You can also live stream the Inauguration Day 2021 for free online on any of these sources: BidenInaugural.org/watch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and Microsoft Bing.

Here’s a full TV Schedule for Wednesday, according to Syracuse:

6:00 a.m.

CNN: “Inauguration of Joe Biden” (to 8:30 p.m.)

7:00 a.m.

Telemundo: “Un Nuevo Dia – Edición Especial: Biden en La Casa Blanca” (to 9:00 a.m.)

9:00 a.m.

Local CBS channels: “The Presidential Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden” (to 4:00 p.m.)

Local ABC channels: “The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden & Kamala D. Harris 2021″ (to 4:00 p.m.)

Telemundo: “Noticias Telemundo Especial: Biden en la casa blanca” (to 4:00 p.m.)

MSNBC: “The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden, Jr.” (to 8:30 p.m.)

10:30 a.m.

Local PBS channels: “A PBS NewsHour Special” (to 5:30 p.m.)

11:00 a.m.

Univision: “Noticias Univision Presenta: Cambio de Mando” (to 5:00 p.m.)

BET: “2021 Inauguration” (to 2:00 p.m.)

CNBC: “The Inauguration Of Joseph Biden” (to 1:00 p.m.)

FOX News: “Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden Jr.: 46th President” (to 5:00 p.m.)

WGN America: “NewsNation: The Inauguration” (to 1:00 p.m.)

7:00 p.m.

Telemundo: “Especial Noticias Telemundo: Biden, Una Nueva Era” (to 10:00 p.m.)

Univision: “Noticias Univision Presenta: Una Nueva Era” (to 8:00 p.m.)

8:00 p.m.

Local CBS channels: “One Nation: Indivisible” (to 8:30 p.m.)

Local ABC channels: “The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden, Jr. – An ABC News Special” (to 9:00 p.m.)

Local NBC channels: “NBC News Special: The Inauguration Of Joseph R. Biden” (to 8:30 p.m.)

8:30 p.m.

CNN, MSNBC, CNBC, local CBS and NBC channels: “Celebrating America” (to 10:00 p.m.)

9:00 p.m.

Local ABC channels: “Celebrating America” (to 10:00 p.m.)

10:00 p.m.

MSNBC: “The Inauguration of Joseph R. Biden, Jr.” (to 11:00 p.m.)