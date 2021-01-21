5 Major Highlights from President Joe Biden & Vice President Kamala Harris’ Inauguration

Finally, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been sworn in as the 46th president and 49th vice president of the United States and it was a seamless transition.

Every moment of the Inauguration had everyone talking and the happiness across the world could be felt, even through our screens. From the swearing-in of the new president, Joe Biden giving his inaugural address and first order to Lady Gaga delivering a one-of-a-kind National Anthem and former U.S presidents arriving the star-studded ceremony.

Still basking in the euphoria of the ceremony, here are some of the highlights of the inauguration of the 46th president and vice president of the United States.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ swearing-in

Seeing the president and vice president get sworn-in definitely had everyone feeling assured that indeed, a new administration has arrived.

The former vice president Joe Biden was sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts as the 46th President of the United States.



Kamala Harris was sworn as the first-ever female (African American and Asian American) Vice President of the United States by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor as her husband Doug Emhoff held the Bible.



President Joe Biden’s Inaugural Address

The much anticipated hour finally came and with a standing ovation, President Joe Biden mounted the stage to deliver his inaugural address.

The president began his speech saying, “Chief Justice Roberts, Vice President Harris, Speaker Pelosi, Leader Schumer, Leader Mcconnel, Vice President Pence, my distinguished guest, my fellow Americans, this is America’s day. This is democracy’s day. A day of history and hope, of renewal, of resolve through a crucible. For the ages, America has been tested anew and America has risen to the challenge. Today, we celebrate the triumph, not of a candidate but of a cause. The cause of democracy, the people, the will of the people has been heard and the will of the people has been heeded. We’ve learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. And at this hour my friends, democracy has prevailed.”

Listen to the full speech below:



Biden issuing his first order

President Joe Biden signed his first executive orders on the COVID-19 pandemic, immigration and climate change. The first order the 46th US President signed relates to COVID-19 and it mandates that masks be worn and social distancing be kept on federal property and interstate commerce etc. The second order was signed in support for underserved communities, to ensure some bedrock equity and equality as relates to how people are treated.



Barack & Michelle Obama coming through

As usual, past presidents and first ladies were present at the ceremony and one couple the world couldn’t take their eyes off was Barack and Michelle Obama as they walked in with so much grace and elegance, looking as breathtaking as always and owning the spotlight as the first black family to rule the US.

Lady Gaga performing the National Anthem

In a high-neck black dress with an outstanding red skirt, a gold microphone and a large gold dove pinned to her chest, Lady Gaga delivered an unforgettable performance of the US National Anthem to hundreds of thousands of US flags instead of the traditional inauguration audience.