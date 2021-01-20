Connect with us

#InaugurationDay: All the Celebrities that Performed at Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Swearing-In Ceremony

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It’s been a star-studded celebration for the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice-president Kamala Harris.

Lady Gaga took the stage first, performing a powerful rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” while Jennifer Lopez performed a medley of patriotic songs that included “This Land Is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful“.

Take a look at the performances at the swearing-in ceremony:

Lady Gaga

Jennifer Lopez

Garth Brooks

Amanda Gorman

Related Topics:
