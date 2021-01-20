InaugurationDay: All the Celebrities that Performed at Joe Biden & Kamala Harris’ Swearing-In Ceremony

It’s been a star-studded celebration for the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice-president Kamala Harris.

Lady Gaga took the stage first, performing a powerful rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” while Jennifer Lopez performed a medley of patriotic songs that included “This Land Is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful“.

Take a look at the performances at the swearing-in ceremony:

Lady Gaga

My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga. ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

Here's Lady Gaga's entire rendition of The Star Spangled Banner pic.twitter.com/O3b6Kkouoi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2021

Jennifer Lopez

Garth Brooks

Amanda Gorman