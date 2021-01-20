Take a look at the performances at the swearing-in ceremony:
#InaugurationDay: All the Celebrities that Performed at Joe Biden & Kamala Harris’ Swearing-In Ceremony
It’s been a star-studded celebration for the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice-president Kamala Harris.
Lady Gaga took the stage first, performing a powerful rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” while Jennifer Lopez performed a medley of patriotic songs that included “This Land Is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful“.
Lady Gaga
My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga. ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸
Here's Lady Gaga's entire rendition of The Star Spangled Banner pic.twitter.com/O3b6Kkouoi
Jennifer Lopez
Garth Brooks
Amanda Gorman
Our National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman takes the #Inaugural59 podium. pic.twitter.com/CDVLhQ0C8W
