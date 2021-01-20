Connect with us

Scoop

30 Reactions That Perfectly Describe How Nigerians Feel About The 46th Presidential Inauguration

BN TV Movies & TV Music Scoop

#InaugurationDay: All the Celebrities that Performed at Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Swearing-In Ceremony

Music Scoop

It’s the Big 40 for Timi Dakolo!

BN TV Features Inspired Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Tips for Becoming a Transgenerational Actor, according to Joke Silva

Music Scoop

Burna Boy's "Destiny" features in Biden-Harris Inauguration Playlist

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Take a Look at the Exclusive Stills from Nigeria's Selection for the 93rd Oscar "The Milkmaid"

Inspired Scoop

Nominate an Exceptional Woman Today! Entries are Open for 9to5Chick's 100 Top Career Women in Nigeria

Scoop

ICYMI: Merriam Webster's Word of the Year 2020 is "Pandemic"!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch the Trailer for "Still Falling" starring Sharon Ooja & Daniel Etim Effiong

Scoop

Meet Etinosa's daughter Ofure Izoduwa as they cover La Mode Magazine's January Issue

Scoop

30 Reactions That Perfectly Describe How Nigerians Feel About The 46th Presidential Inauguration

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

As former President Donald Trump passed the torch to President Joe Biden during the official inauguration on Wednesday morning, many tweeted, took screen grabs and memes to describe their reactions to it all.

Everyone from the comfort of their homes saw President Joe Biden recite the 35-word oath of office swearing to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution” in a ceremony administered by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., as First Lady Jill Biden held the Bible.

From Michelle Obama‘s stunning look to Lady Gaga‘s powerful rendition of the American anthem and Kamala Harris‘ new beginning, here are some of the reactions from today’s one-of-a-kind inauguration:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Peace Chinenye: 6 Lucrative Online Businesses for Nigerian Youth

Ayishat Olanrewaju: Does your Brand Have a Core Message?

Have you Read Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Latest Short Story, “Olikoye”?

Tips for Becoming a Transgenerational Actor, according to Joke Silva

Adefolake Adekola: The Facemask Pandemic in Nigeria
Advertisement
css.php