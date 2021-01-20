30 Reactions That Perfectly Describe How Nigerians Feel About The 46th Presidential Inauguration

As former President Donald Trump passed the torch to President Joe Biden during the official inauguration on Wednesday morning, many tweeted, took screen grabs and memes to describe their reactions to it all.

Everyone from the comfort of their homes saw President Joe Biden recite the 35-word oath of office swearing to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution” in a ceremony administered by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., as First Lady Jill Biden held the Bible.

From Michelle Obama‘s stunning look to Lady Gaga‘s powerful rendition of the American anthem and Kamala Harris‘ new beginning, here are some of the reactions from today’s one-of-a-kind inauguration:

See Inauguration.. No asoebi, No too much serenre.. Here, Budget for Apc Asoebi wrapper, shirts, caps, rice, matches, tin tomatoes and brooms is the 6 months budget of one state.. These guys are just wasting our resources 😭 — The Hair Plug (@Msmenalicious) January 20, 2021

See as inauguration dey organized and quiet. Dem for don dey shout "Women of Owu, you've danced enough, go and sit down, go and sit down, thank you" for APC Inauguration. — ÀGBÀ! (@Oli_Ekun) January 20, 2021

As Trump is leaving the white house, Kamala Harris will be sworn in as the first female Vice President of the United States. This is history in America, hopefully it will happen in Nigeria one day too. #InaugurationDay — Architecture & Building Construction. (@UNCLE_AJALA) January 20, 2021

Omo the women came with the mission to slay with their fits at this inauguration ceremony !!! Michelle, Kamala and Dr Biden brought it !! — ebele. (@ebelee_) January 20, 2021

Where can I sign, plix 🙋🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/NSOW6AvUhH — Kemi Adetiba (@kemiadetiba) January 20, 2021

Who stole my belt? 👀

(Allow me abeg) pic.twitter.com/FX6hAwq7uU — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) January 20, 2021

Kamala and Michelle with that fistbump for transfer of anointing 🔥 — Andy Obuoforibo (@andyRoidO) January 20, 2021

Dr Jill Biden giving us that elderly, matching-shoe-and-bag swag with the coordinated mask. Not forgetting the bling darlings. A moment! 😍 — Pre-rich bitch! (@t3niola) January 20, 2021

I need a picture of Jill, Kamala and Michelle. In my hood dreams Jill is giving us a deep squat Sef. — Jola (@Jollz) January 20, 2021

Lady Gaga putting so much passion into singing the National anthem, she hated Trump with a passion — The Sherlock of PR (@dipo_smart) January 20, 2021

You swearing in the hell outta that oath, Kamala!! pic.twitter.com/hHT4asiFuQ — Obi Arisukwu (@ObiAris) January 20, 2021

Nna, if I dive JLo, I’m going for her ring and nothing else. — Nneka 🇳🇬 (@ElegantSavant) January 20, 2021

The fashunz today ehn! Oscar red carpet no do pass this one — Ms. Alice (@happyBBB) January 20, 2021

I’ve been trying to imagine in my head what Donald Trump would have tweeted during this moment if he was still on Twitter. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) January 20, 2021

Why am I happy? Is he my president? 😂 — EndSARS (@Oyindamolar) January 20, 2021

If I was Kamala Harris husband , I would just tell everybody to be calling me “ Oko Madam “ . I will even make a personalized plate number for my car with the name “Oko Madam Worldwide”

😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/he1QPDrOAA — Olayinka Oluwakuse (@OmoEkoPataaki) January 20, 2021

What a speech👍🏾🇺🇸 Hope our so called African leaders are watching?👀….. The Inauguration of @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/eGfI8OmdhP — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) January 20, 2021

America really is a show in and of itself. See how we're all tuned in lol. I hope the rest of the season is as good as this episode 1 — FK. (@fkabudu) January 20, 2021

At least the speech was not prerecorded with jumpcuts everywhere. — Oreoluwa (@NoraAwolowo) January 20, 2021

I can’t watch someone perform spoken word poetry without thinking of Lasisi 💀 — TheOliveOlive (@sommielammy) January 20, 2021

Who’s selling Michelle Obama’s Wig oo!! — Ikuku Malaysia 🧖🏾‍♀️ (@chefobubu) January 20, 2021

I’ve been shouting ‘my president’ then Nepa took light to remind me who my actual president is. pic.twitter.com/eHHjjVOz6h — Sophie (@SkusSkus) January 20, 2021

Nigeria needs these #InaugurationDay prayers 😢 — Okafor Uchenna Oluwafemi (@UcheofLagos) January 20, 2021

Fumigate the White House! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 20, 2021