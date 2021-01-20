Connect with us

It's the Big 40 for Timi Dakolo!

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Timi Dakolo is a year older today.

To celebrate his 40th birthday, the soul singer has released new photos on his Instagram page. And we must admit, 40 looks good on him!

Wishing himself a happy birthday, he wrote:

Happy Birthday To me. I am so overjoyed. I can’t believe I am 40. It was just yesterday I was writing Waec and doing revision on my PN Okeke. It was just yesterday I was dreaming working in Shell and stay in shell camp. Take my granny abroad 😭😭😭 and buy her everything. Anyways. I just want to live a quality life and laugh as hard as I can.The 4th floor of life looks great.

Happy Birthday to Timi Dakolo!

Photo Credit: timidakolo

BellaNaija.com

