Music

New Video: Dunsin Oyekan – With Joy

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Off the recently released album, “The Gospel of the Kingdom“, Dunsin Oyekan returns with the visuals for track 16 “With Joy“.

Talking about the single, the gospel singer says:

NEVER LOSE YOUR JOY…. it’s a fetcher! Joy is a breaker of yokes and bondages, joy is a destroyer of strongholds and addictions, joy sets captives free. DRAW from the wells of salvation and receive God’s unspeakable joy!

“Behold, God is my salvation, I will trust and not be afraid; ‘For YAH, the LORD, is my strength and song; He also has become my salvation.’ ” Therefore with joy you will draw water from the wells of salvation.” Isaiah 12:2-3 NKJV

THE KING IS HERE…..He is your Source and Satisfaction. As you worship, may the Lord anoint your lives with this oil of joy. With joy receive your miracle and breakthrough.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
