Zikoko Holds “The Naira Life Conference”, its First Personal Finance & Wealth‐Building Event

Zikoko, the go-to platform for smart and joyful content on African youth culture, is bringing its wildly popular #NairaLife series offline and in person, for the very first time.

On August 8, 2025, the Naira Life Conference, headlined by PiggyVest and sponsored by Carbon and Owo, will gather everyday Nigerians, entrepreneurs, financial leaders, and culture‐makers for a full day of unfiltered money conversations about money, career growth, and building sustainable wealth

“We’ve spent years telling stories of how Nigerians make sense of money on Zikoko,” says Toheeb Lanlehin, Senior Editor at Zikoko. “Now we’re bringing everyone from your hustle‑hard friend to top professionals and entrepreneurs, together under one roof to share the playbook for unlocking unbelievable liquidity.”

The speaker lineup includes Nike Ogunlesi (Ruff n Tumble), Amb. Nimi Akinkugbe (Former Nigerian Ambassador to Greece and founder Bestman Games), Tunde Onakoya (Chess in Slums), Odun Eweniyi (Piggyvest), Seye Dele (PaidHR), Godwin Tom (Sony Music Publishing), Joey Akan (Afrobeats Intelligence) and more.

What You’ll Get

Attendees will choose from four dynamic content tracks tailored to every stage of the Naira Life journey:

1. Personal Finance: Real‐life budgeting, saving, and daily money decisions.

2. Balance Sheet: Straight talk on running a Nigerian business—funding, cash‐flow mastery, and more.

3. Building Wealth: Actionable strategies for stocks, real estate, crypto, and alternative investments.

4. Career Growth: Insider tips on skill‐building, job searches, and climbing the career ladder.

In between sessions, dive into:

Hands‐on workshops, fireside chats and panel discussions with CEOs, entrepreneurs, and top career coaches.

Networking breaks to connect with peers and maybe your next employer

When & Where

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Location: The Jewel Aeida, Lekki, Lagos

Nairalife.zikoko.com

The conversation continues on social media with #TheNairaLifeConference. For behind-the-scenes updates, follow @Zikoko_mag.

About Zikoko

Zikoko amplifies African youth culture by curating and creating smart, joyful content across

articles, newsletters, and viral social media media. From unfiltered money stories to pop‐culture

deep dives, Zikoko’s mission is to entertain, educate, and empower the next generation of

African leaders.

