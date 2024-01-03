Connect with us

Events News

Amara Nwuneli's Climate Documentary "The Heat of Change" Premieres at EbonyLife Place

Events Music Promotions

Open Lagos: A Night of Poetic Brilliance with Titilope Sonuga

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Watch Beauty Tukura Get Ready for the Launch of Mama's Sleeping Scarf by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Events News Promotions

VFD Group Hosts Exclusive After-Party for Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's 'Mama’s Sleeping Scarf' at HEREL Play

Events Features Style Sweet Spot Weddings

We Had a Swell Time in 2023! Thank You, BellaNaijarians, For Being a Part of Our Year

Events Promotions Style

Erimma Designs Shines at Plus Uncensored Fashion Show with Trailblazing Collection

Events Music Promotions

From Rising Stars to Reigning Queens: A Night of Queens delivered Unforgettable Moments

Events Promotions

FAANtastic Faith: Praise, Joy, & Milestone Melodies Fill the Air at Funke Akindele's Special Celebration

Events Promotions

Burger King opens two new outlets In Agungi & The Palms Mall, Lekki, Lagos

Events Promotions

Laughter, Legacy, and Live It Up! Here's how Medplus Nigeria celebrated 30 years of Excellence

Events

Amara Nwuneli’s Climate Documentary “The Heat of Change” Premieres at EbonyLife Place

Avatar photo

Published

13 seconds ago

 on

Amara Nwuneli

On Tuesday, December 19, 2023, Amara Nwuneli premiered the film “The Heat of Change” at Ebony Life Place.

Through the tremendous and priceless support from astounding individuals, including Mo Abudu, Wale Oyewole (an award-winning renowned filmographer), Jimmy Tyler, the documentary editor, and her supportive family, the premiere was an extreme success, with the entire theatre filled to the brim with distinguished audience members who flew from as far as Chicago, Enugu, the United Kingdom, and all over the world to attend.

“The Heat of Change” serves as a catalyst for change, fostering global empathy and inspiring sustainable solutions for a better future. Utilising individual stories and personal narratives as a guide for self-reflection on the role one plays in the narrative of climate change and the climate movement.

Through a selected program dedicated to recognizing the power of youth and highlighting the urgent need for dedication and cooperation, this premiere brought together a distinct group of individuals to join the climate conversation.

After a welcome address and prayer, the MC, Ona Ilegbune, urged attendees to reflect on their own God-given talents and what social cause they are passionate about. Kishi Adebayo, a 16-year-old student at Edgewood College, gave a captivating spoken word performance called “Quiet down, the adults are talking.” Highlighting the movements youth have started and powerfully stating, “We want a better tomorrow, right? Then let us encourage our youth to speak up.”

One of the most inspirational parts of the morning was the young Abisayo Engujobi, who came up to speak about her decision to devote her tenth birthday to raising money for Preserve Our Roots. When her friends and family asked her what she wanted for her birthday, she said that she wanted them to donate money to the nonprofit organisation Preserve Our Roots. These funds will be channeled towards the building of a public green sustainability park made out of recycled material in Lagos in 2024.

“The voice of the youth is fresh and intelligent; we are aware of the issues we face every single day, and we want to help. We are ready to help once the platform has been provided to us. I urge us all here to listen with an open heart to our voices. It is louder now than ever before..

After the inspiring and heartwarming conversation between Abisayo and Amara, the entire theatre floor was opened up for an engaging discussion session.

The Igwe of Igbakwu, Professor Onuora Nwuneli, commended the support Amara provided when drafting out climate change policies in the east and the fundraising drive she led to rebuild two schools in Anambra. He noted that the same policies that she drafted are now being adopted nationally.
In her remarks, Dr. Orode Doherty shared the health implications of climate change for communities and the importance of raising awareness about sustainable solutions.

There were also noteworthy comments from Chioma BBB, Angelou Ezeilo, and Bola Edwards, as well as a stellar musical performance by David Edwards, who performed his original song “The Singing Tree” from his storytelling climate podcast.

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Mercy Abang: How I Found Inspiration and Strength in The Face of Adversity

Anna Obi Akpe Selected as 2024 Restoration Steward by Global Landscapes Forum

Omuwa Odiodio: How You Can Simply Actualise Your New Year Resolutions

We Had a Swell Time in 2023! Thank You, BellaNaijarians, For Being a Part of Our Year

Editor’s Pick: Our Top Fifteen Features of 2023
css.php